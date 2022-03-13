 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Other View: More expensive gasoline is a small price to pay in the fight against tyranny

  • 0
Economy Gas Prices

Gas prices are displayed at a gas station Tuesday in San Diego. 

 GREGORY BULL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden’s announcement Tuesday banning Russian oil imports presents what may be the most difficult test yet of Americans’ willingness today to sacrifice for the nation’s greater good. Already-high gas prices are sure to spike further with the ban, frustrating drivers and giving Republicans an opportunity to further demagogue the issue. The GOP should resist that urge — and all Americans should remember sacrifices that earlier generations made in times of war.

Pain at the pumps is real, but it pales against the pain of sending American soldiers into armed conflict against another superpower. Yet allowing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to go unanswered is also an unacceptable option. What’s left is for this divided country to come together and accept the approaching economic pain as the price of standing up to tyranny.

That principle — standing up to tyranny — is the answer to the short-sighted voices suggesting the U.S. has no national interest in defending Ukraine. If Ukraine or any other fledgling democracy can simply be brought under the thumb of a neighboring autocrat for no reason but that he decides he wants it, then democracy isn’t safe anywhere. America’s special place as a beacon of democracy and freedom gives it a special responsibility to stand up to such unprovoked aggression.

People are also reading…

But America must do so responsibly, and risking a shooting war between nuclear superpowers would be the height of irresponsibility. That effectively takes direct U.S. military action in Ukraine off the table. However, America’s economic might, and its ability to rally other economies of the free world, can be the most effective weapon short of war. That is the weapon that Biden deployed with unprecedented force on Tuesday.

Banning all oil, natural gas and coal imports from Russia won’t be crippling to America’s economy — Russian energy is a modest portion of the U.S. supply — but it will be felt in the form of higher fuel and transportation prices. It will be, as Biden aptly called it, “Putin’s price hike.”

Unfortunately, some political voices in the U.S. have already been spreading misinformation that will complicate the issue. The often-heard Republican claim that Biden has diminished U.S. domestic oil production is simply false — lower production was the choice of oil companies because of a steep decline in demand during the pandemic. It takes time to ramp production back up. Given that these Republicans are among the critics who have been demanding that Biden “get tough” with Russia, this would be a good time for them to set aside this partisan opportunism and start pulling for the same team.

Regular Americans should take inspiration from the World War II generation, which lived through not only higher prices but rationed gasoline, butter, sugar, meat, dairy and other staples. They were doing their part to defend the world against tyranny. Now it needs defending again.

Reprinted from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch distributed by Creators.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Jones: Extremist legislators demonstrate why voters need to clean house

Jim Jones: Extremist legislators demonstrate why voters need to clean house

For anyone wondering why extremist legislators should be voted out in the May 17 Republican primary, many of those lawmakers have stepped forward to show why. As with last year’s dismal session, any number of bills have been dumped into the legislative hopper merely to fuel the culture wars, as opposed to addressing real problems facing the State.

Inside Politics: Putin hates Idahoans, even if you love him

Inside Politics: Putin hates Idahoans, even if you love him

As a former lifetime Republican, I’ve been thinking a lot lately about Ronald Reagan in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. I’ll be honest, I really liked him. As I’ve grown older and more informed, I understand why he was a problematic President historically speaking. However, in the fourth quarter of the Cold War, he took over the game and gave America a win over the Soviet Union. 

Malloy: McGeachin gives AFPAC standing in Idaho

Malloy: McGeachin gives AFPAC standing in Idaho

Opinion: Idaho Sen. Jim Risch has found a common enemy – and it isn’t President Biden, or congressional Democrats who are trying to ram through their socialist agenda. That’s trivial stuff compared to the monster that Risch is talking about.

Stapilus: Preparing for invasion

Stapilus: Preparing for invasion

Opinion: When Idaho Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo spoke recently to the Idaho Legislature, they spoke about the war in Ukraine, and both of them in clear terms blasted Russia for the invasion.

Brugger: Do the ends justify the means?

Brugger: Do the ends justify the means?

Opinion: The Republicans who are failing to openly and loudly oppose Janice McGeachin and Trumpism are guilty of winking at the system of ethics, if not moral values, they profess to cherish. In fact, they often accuse Democrats of doing away with those same moral values.

Other View: Updating the electoral count act is a reform true conservatives can get behind

Other View: Updating the electoral count act is a reform true conservatives can get behind

Opinion: Republicans of conscience in Congress have an unusual opportunity to demonstrate that they still take democracy seriously. And they can do it while touting the most conservative of principles. They can do it by joining Democrats in updating the Electoral Count Act, the archaic law that allowed then-President Donald Trump to attempt his end-run around the voters before and on Jan. 6, 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News