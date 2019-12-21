* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Dr. Keith Davis is a family medicine doctor in Shoshone and is affiliated with two hospitals in the Magic Valley. He is the Owner/CEO/Medical Director of Shoshone Family Medical Center, where he has practiced for over 30 years. He received his medical degree from George Washington University School of Medicine.