Other View: McConnell Deserves Credit For Confirming Good Judges

For 214 years, all but the most divisive nominees advanced to a final floor vote without even a threat of a filibuster, with no need for “cloture” votes to overcome minority opposition. Only one cloture vote was required for any of President Ronald Reagan’s judicial nominees, one for the elder Bush, one for Clinton. Until the Trump term, the record for judicial cloture votes was 13. Schumer, though, has forced McConnell to take 174 cloture votes — yes, 174, or more than 13 times as many as the prior record! — in order even to allow final votes on Trump’s nominees.

Still, McConnell persisted.

And McConnell won. He won for two years, with a mere 51-49 Republican majority, and for two more, with just 53-47. And he won for good reason: These nominees were outstanding. As the Congressional Research Service has shown, and as even liberal judicial analysts have admitted, the percentage of judges appointed by Trump and confirmed under McConnell earning “well qualified” ratings even from the hostile American Bar Association has been at the very top end of all presidencies.