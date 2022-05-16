Other View: Marine Species Are Fleeing to Cooler Waters -- One-third Could Face Extinction

Some of the worst damage being done by human-caused climate change today is happening in settings that humans never see. A new report warns that hundreds of marine species could disappear in the future as rising water temperatures cause oxygen to leach out of Earth’s oceans. Readers can be forgiven for becoming jaded as one scientific report after another sounds the alarm about global warming — but the alarms are real.

The study, released recently in the journal Science, reports that under the current trajectory of increased human greenhouse gas emissions, one-third of all marine animals could disappear in the next 300 years. That may sound so far in the future as to be irrelevant, but the here-and-now impact is clear as well. Already, temperature changes have caused “extirpation” — the movement en masse of species from their previous habitats to cooler waters.

Most of the excess heat created by humans is absorbed in the oceans. After remaining steady throughout most of human history, ocean temperatures have warmed by almost 2 degrees Fahrenheit during the relatively brief time since the start of the industrial era. Warmer water doesn’t hold oxygen as well as colder water, creating a direct threat to marine life.

To those who would note that these kinds of dire pronouncements from the scientific community seem to come out with numbing regularity lately: What else would scientists be expected to do when they know the data, they see where it’s going, they have no reason to misrepresent it — and yet the political world, and much of society, still isn’t listening? In truth, these frequent, increasingly urgent warnings are exactly what would reasonably be expected from those who study these issues all the time.

And contrary to what some of the misinformation purveyors of the industrial sector and elsewhere would claim, the science has been overwhelmingly vindicated in the past generation and more. Experts began warning in earnest about the dire future effects of greenhouse gases in the 1980s. Since then, every decade has been hotter than the previous one, with the hottest seven years on record occurring since 2015. Extreme weather events like droughts and hurricanes have increased markedly. Sea ice is melting to the point that new arctic shipping routes are literally transforming the face of global trade — good for the shipping industry, bad for polar bears, arctic marine life and the planet.

The days are long gone when industrial shills and conservative ideologues could make the straight-faced argument that human-caused climate change is a myth. It’s here, in real time, with undeniable impact. Fundamental changes in society — including moving away from coal and other fossil fuels and toward renewable sources like wind and solar — should no longer be an ideological or partisan debate. It’s not overstating things to say it’s a matter of planetary survival.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0