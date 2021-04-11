Other View: Major League Baseball Errs in Moving All-Star Game

No moral American wants to suppress anyone on a basis of race. As such, society must wonder what motivates Major League Baseball. The organization attempted an instant publicity coup without regard for the human beings who will pay for it.

In a self-aggrandizing move that further entangles sports with politics, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced he would cancel Georgia for passing new election regulations the media and other establishments of the Democratic Party don’t like. MLB executives probably hoped to make their organization a media darling by looking compassionate and progressive. They accomplished neither and only managed to harm Black people.

Much of the public was stunned to see Manfred gleefully announce a decision to move this summer’s All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver.

The racial component of this move has raised eyebrows across the country. By moving a major summer event from Atlanta to Denver, Manfred and the rest of the MLB executive office took this asset from a majority Black community and gave it to one known for white privilege.

Consider the simple fact Atlanta’s population was 54% Black at the last census. Denver’s was about 10% Black. The census found whites comprise nearly 70% of Denver and 38% of Atlanta.