Other View: Listening and Learning at a Productive St. Louis Forum on Defunding the Police

An extraordinary public-safety event occurred Saturday that unfortunately registered less than a blip on most St. Louisans’ radar screens. An online forum gathered together top police officials, members of the north St. Louis community, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and a public defender for a more than three-hour discussion of the defund-the-police movement. The discussion, sponsored by the North Newstead Association, was valuable for anyone hoping to understand why progressives are talking about abolishing police departments and replacing them with alternative crime-fighting bodies.

But equally important was that participants grappled with a divisive and emotional topic while exercising civility and respect for opposing viewpoints. This discussion provided a blueprint for calm, sane discourse at a time when Americans can’t even seem to discuss the weather without erupting in argument. A recording of the full meeting can be found at tinyurl.com/2021CPSRewatch.

It was perhaps unsurprising that outgoing St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden openly opposed defunding his department. A little more surprising was the strong stand by Heather Taylor, former president of the Ethical Society of Police and currently a senior public safety adviser in Mayor Tishaura Jones’ administration. Despite Jones’ open sympathy for the defund movement, Taylor, who like Hayden is Black, was unequivocal in criticizing such talk.

She said she grew up in a household deeply distrustful of the police. Officers barged into the family’s home when she was 10 to arrest her brother for stealing ice cream. Her sister, then 17, was handcuffed for talking back, the Riverfront Times reported.

Taylor told viewers Saturday that her brother years later committed second-degree murder. Her mother knew he had done it and held him down until the police could come to arrest him. Instead of growing up to hate the police, Taylor wound up joining the force herself.

Although Taylor has been highly critical of police conduct, she and other speakers noted the indispensable role they play when urgent violent-crime situations arise, such as when an armed burglary is in progress or a husband is threatening to kill his wife.

She and Hayden did, however, offer strong defenses of current reform efforts that include teaming police with mental-health professionals when someone is having a crisis that could only be made worse with a forceful police response.

After Taylor spoke, two invitees favoring the defund movement signed out without speaking. Erika Wurst, a lawyer in the St. Louis public defender’s office, advocated funding programs that, over the very long term, might better address the root causes of violent crime. But she sidestepped the question of how to handle urgent, life-or-death situations if the police department were abolished.

Gardner argued with critics from both sides about her office’s performance. She blamed news media racial bias for her office’s sagging reputation. Her defensive, evasive and overtly political comments added the only sour note to an otherwise productive and healthy discussion.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0