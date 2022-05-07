 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Other View: Like pet rocks and bell bottoms, 1970s bad economic news is back to haunt Biden

  • 0
Biden

President Joe Biden arrives at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Ky., Friday, May 6, 2022.

 Andrew Harnik - staff, AP

U.S. gross domestic product shrank 1.4% in the first quarter at the same time inflation continued to soar. For older Americans, that combination conjures memories of 1970s stagflation, a nightmarish combination of double-digit inflation, double-digit interest rates, soaring gasoline prices and persistently high unemployment. The entire economic mess got dumped on President Jimmy Carter’s lap after the 1976 election, even though it was neither his fault nor the fault of his predecessors, Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon.

Sometimes, global economic forces converge just like weather systems to create a perfect storm, and woe to the president who gets caught in it. The timing of the current storm couldn’t be worse for President Joe Biden as he tries to minimize the damage Democrats are bracing for in this year’s midterm elections. Republicans can be expected to rub Biden’s nose in bad economic data, but voters would be wise to study up on the facts rather than rely on political spin.

Biden inherited an economy still in pandemic shutdown mode. Manufacturers abroad, like here, had sent workers home and curtailed production to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Consumer spending plummeted. Manufacturers sold off inventories to meet whatever demand there was. Fuel prices had plummeted because motorists also were staying home.

People are also reading…

Suddenly, vaccines allowed Americans to return to work, the highways and the stores just as Biden was settling into the White House. A surge in demand for everything crashed against a production and cargo-transportation bottleneck. Americans returned to their cars just as domestic and foreign oil producers opted to restrict output. Pump prices skyrocketed.

Thus, inflation.

The decline in gross domestic product — in sharp contrast to the 6.9% increase in the first quarter of 2021 — reflects a decline in car sales because carmakers still can’t get the raw materials and microchips they need. Manufacturers, having reduced their inventories, now are struggling to meet consumer demand. So, their sales are dropping.

Thus, stagnation.

Presidents Nixon, Ford and Carter grappled for years with the combination of a global economic contraction, two punishing Middle East oil embargoes, tens of thousands of troops returning from Vietnam and too few jobs to employ them. Biden, just like Carter and Nixon, also faced significant public blowback from military debacles abroad: Nixon’s messy Vietnam pullout, Carter’s failed bid to rescue American hostages in Iran and Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

There’s no easy way for presidents to spin bad economic news other than to make clear that there is a bright side — such as Biden’s reminder Thursday that unemployment rates haven’t been this low since 1970 — and to remind the public that presidents in free-market economies have minimal powers to halt inflation or force economic growth. But a one-term presidency and midterm pain awaits any leader who tries to shrug off these factors or ignore the strains faced by American consumers (and voters).

Reprinted from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch distributed by Creators.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Finding My Way: The Woke Column

Finding My Way: The Woke Column

Like most of you, I had to look up the definition of “woke” back in the word’s early days to make sure I understood what it meant when it started showing up in conversations and news reports. Now it’s almost impossible to get through a day without hearing about the evils of left-wing wokeness.

Reader Comment: Why I don’t have a 100% IFF Score

Reader Comment: Why I don’t have a 100% IFF Score

Opinion: During my time in the Idaho Legislature, I’ve been asked “what’s your Freedom Foundation score?” Some years I’m in the 90’s and some years I'm in the 70’s. I’m then asked, “why don’t you have a 100%?” My answer is simple: because the Freedom Foundation isn’t always right, and I favor conservative principles over libertarian ideals.

Other View: A soldier dies in the Biden border war and China's strategic drug war

Other View: A soldier dies in the Biden border war and China's strategic drug war

Opinion: On April 22, Texas Army National Guardsman Specialist Bishop C. Evans drowned in the Rio Grande while trying to rescue two people struggling in the river. Specialist Evans grew up in Arlington, Texas. As a soldier serving in a Texas task force deployed to assist the U.S. Border Patrol and police, it's a fair bet Evans knew the individuals were illegally crossing the Mexico-U.S. border.

Stapilus: Almost parallel slates

Stapilus: Almost parallel slates

Opinion: This year’s Republican primary election has a great parallel to the last couple of Republican primaries for state offices, to some extent in 2018 and especially 2014: A decision before voters, on office after office down the ballot, between what amounts to two slates, groups of candidates both within the party but as starkly divided as Republicans from Democrats.

Jim Hightower: Bovine Excrement

Jim Hightower: Bovine Excrement

Opinion: It's not widely discussed, but market concentration is a devastating double-edged sword, cutting deeply not only into household budgets, but also into the financial heart of small businesses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News