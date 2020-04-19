Other view: Let the Governors Decide

But Trump’s changed his rhetoric this week. He wants things restored to normal, but the facts and the governors’ authority stand in his way, and he is suggesting he has the power to do whatever he wants, even to override state officials exercising their sovereign police powers.

“For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government,” Trump tweeted on Monday.

“Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect. It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons.”

Pushed on this point during the daily press briefing, Trump shot back: “When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total, and that’s the way it’s got to be.”

It’s unclear whether Trump actually wants to test that idea or he’s just jousting with the press, as usual. In the same tweet, he also wrote, “With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”