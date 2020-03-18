Other view: Let's Work Together To Defeat the Monster Virus

The virus imposes devastating costs to society. Investments and lives are on the line. Layoffs are inevitable. More will die before the virus runs its course. Everyone will suffer in one way or another as it moves through the country.

The growing death toll and the state of emergency declaration underscore the need for everyone to do their part in stopping this virus in its tracks. Americans should set aside, perhaps permanently, petty differences with friends, neighbors, colleagues and social media contacts. We should agree that we are all in this together. Our common interests of health, wealth, and survival far outweigh our social and political grievances.

Americans are advised to avoid crowds and close contact with strangers, meaning they must curtail an assortment of conventional activities long taken for granted. People feeling ill are asked to stay home. Individuals have taken these advisements to heart of their own free will.

No government authority has forced this behavior. Individuals, mostly free to do as they please, have self-imposed these measures because they care about their communities and the greater good of the United States. They are fighting for their country.