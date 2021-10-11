Other View: Let Abu Zubaydah Testify About the Dark Days of US Torture

He is mentioned 1,343 times in a 2014 Senate Select Committee on Intelligence report. The committee concluded he was not a member of al-Qaida, much less a leader, and his own interrogators concluded by August 2002 that it was “highly unlikely” he possessed the information they were seeking.

Wednesday’s Supreme Court hearing focused on whether the government may continue to hide behind protecting intelligence sources and methods to block testimony from the two interrogators who tortured Abu Zubaydah.

Remarkably, no one — not even the government — denies any longer that he was tortured. Considering that the CIA denied this fact for years underscores how far the nation has come. Perhaps more remarkable was the concurrence among conservative and liberal justices that, even if the government still won’t allow the torturers to testify, Abu Zubaydah should be allowed to speak in court.

Justice Neil Gorsuch asked: “What is the government’s objection to the witness testifying to his own treatment?”

Considering the number of innocents killed because of badly flawed U.S. intelligence — including 10 in a drone strike in the final days of the Afghanistan withdrawal — Americans need to hear the story of someone left permanently scarred, physically and mentally, in the pursuit of intelligence he was incapable of providing. The other alternative is to keep waiting for him to die in silence, so he can be carried out of Guantanamo in a box just like the one he was tortured in.

Reprinted from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch distributed by creators.com

