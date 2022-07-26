Other View: Legislative District 26 Republican candidates comment on Idaho GOP Convention

Why are we Republicans? The events of the recently held Idaho GOP convention have many of our friends and neighbors asking themselves that question and frankly asking us if we still support the party. The finished documents, leadership, and the behavior of many of the participants would lead one to wonder if the Idaho Republican Party still represents their values.

As the Republican candidates for District 26 Senate and House seats, the three of us believe strongly in the core Republican principals of free enterprise, low regulation, low taxes, protection of the unborn, the second amendment and decision making as close to the individual as possible. For Idaho to grow and prosper, we must continue to fulfill the constitutional obligation to provide a free public education to every child in Idaho. Solutions to challenges that we face are best created through dialogue and reaching out to those impacted most by the problem as well as any proposed solutions. The three of us have a history of doing just that and will continue to look to our communities, neighbors, and families in Idaho for ideas and inspiration as we help guide Idaho into the future.

What is not consistent with those core Republican principles is demonizing those who disagree whether in other parties or our own. De-humanizing opponents is how dictators and thugs convince their followers that it is acceptable to inflict violence and ill treatment on their fellow human beings. Every real issue in society is much more complicated than sound bites and one-liners would make one think. We believe that as we ask God to keep us free, we honor Him by treating others as we would want to be treated.

Despite the results of the convention, we believe the majority of Idahoans and Republicans also believe in common sense, law and order, and the value of human life before birth as well as after. We ask that this silent majority in Idaho stand up and be heard. This means getting involved in local precincts, supporting good, solid Republican candidates that have the courage to push back against extremism from both sides of the aisle and will work for the good citizens of Idaho, not radical special interest groups. If we continue to let the most shrill, loudest, and angriest voices dominate our party, then our proud state will suffer, and institutions broken will take generations to repair. Mob rule never creates anything, only destroys.

We are the proud party of Lincoln and Reagan, and of you, our friends, and neighbors, not the party of John Birch or other extreme groups.