Other View: Kyrie Irving demonstrates how quickly hate speech can go viral

In the great debate of free speech and truth versus hate speech and lies, social media has mangled the distinction between right and wrong to the point where millions of Americans no longer seem able to tell the difference. For decades, the one inviolable red line seemed to be antisemitism and Holocaust denial. But now, even that line has been erased thanks to social media.

Recent antisemitic posts by Kanye West and Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving, followed by non-apology apologies, demonstrate the ability of hate speech to go viral if left unchecked by sponsors, employers like the National Basketball Association and, most importantly, consumers.

Irving tweeted his support for the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" after viewing the 3 1/2-hour video in late October. Because Irving has 4.6 million Twitter followers, online orders for the film skyrocketed. The film questions Jewish deaths in the Holocaust, blames Jews for slavery and asserts that "Negroes" are all that stands in the way of Jewish world domination. The video and book that inspired it are now reportedly reaching best-seller status on Amazon and Apple.

Irving last week issued a statement that didn't come close to contrition, saying he takes "responsibility" and grudgingly acknowledges that "some things that were questionable in there (are) untrue." The same day, the FBI warned of a "broad threat" to New Jersey synagogues.

The Nets announced his suspension for at least five games, saying, "Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets."

The viral demand he sparked attests to the toxic results when prominent personalities embrace hate speech. Only days after Kanye West posted his intention to go "death con 3" on Jews, neo-Nazi types occupied highway overpasses in California and Florida to echo his sentiments. They even used a college football game in Florida to project the words, "Kanye is right about the Jews."

This isn't Hitler's Germany. It's America in 2022, with internet-empowered antisemites having a far more powerful tool than Hitler's speeches and radio addresses to disseminate their twisted message to a mass audience. The dangers mount considerably when antisemites join forces with the millions of Americans who have demonstrated their gullibility by embracing Donald Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

The options are plentiful: Twitter and other social media can quickly drop these two and anyone else spouting such hatred (a dubious prospect after Elon Musk's Twitter takeover). Sponsors who haven't already dumped them should do so without hesitation. And consumers everywhere can do their part by refusing any product or service that fails to draw an inviolable and unequivocal red line.