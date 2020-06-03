Other View: It takes a village to enable police abuse. Deep-seated reform must start now

It takes a village to create conditions for impunity to flourish among urban police forces. Far too much training and legal protection for U.S. police forces seem designed to maximize the potential of a small group of abusers to do harm yet minimize their potential to face serious punishment or prosecution. If American cities truly want the kinds of reform necessary to halt police misconduct, they must set about dismantling the support structure that enables it.
Last week’s death of George Floyd beneath Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee was only the latest episode in a long succession of such cases. The violent protests that followed reflect public outrage rooted in various factors: The killing took place with video cameras recording every excruciating minute. Floyd was unarmed, handcuffed and showed no signs of resistance that would warrant such harsh methods. Floyd was black, and Chauvin is white.
The combination of factors pushed thousands of Americans to the breaking point, which is why the protest movement has spread across the country.
Despite ample warning signs that public patience had ended, police commanders and trainers are failing to make clear that deadly and potentially deadly use of force are options of last resort, and must be used only when the situation requires it. Nothing in the circumstances leading up to Floyd’s arrest indicates that his alleged crime — passing a false $20 bill to a convenience store clerk — warranted such lopsided police attention. Likewise in 2014 in New York, an officer employed a deadly chokehold while arresting Eric Garner for selling contraband cigarettes.
If commanders across the country don’t want to ignite more violent protests in the future, they must start with training that emphasizes proportional responses.
Cities around the country spend tens of millions of dollars annually in payouts to settle abuse lawsuits against officers — nearly always settled behind closed doors. When these cases remain shrouded in darkness, police forces face far less pressure to reform. Fired officers simply get a policing job in another city.
Big insurance companies cover cities? liability, further shielding these settlements from public view. The Wall Street Journal reported in 2015 that the cities with the 10 largest police departments paid out $248.7 million in settlements and court judgments to cover misconduct cases. If insurance companies imposed stricter compliance procedures for police departments to qualify for coverage, reforms almost certainly would come more swiftly.
Then there’s the knee-jerk support police unions give to offending officers. Unions also are among the chief sources of resistance to reforms.
Judicial systems play their part by consistently giving abusive officers the benefit of the doubt. The Minneapolis video shreds the excuse that police deserve special leeway because of the split-second decisions they must make in confrontational situations. In Chauvin’s case, that split second lasted for nearly nine minutes.
If ever there was a public mandate for widespread criminal justice reform, this is it.
REPRINTED FROM THE ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH.
