Other View: In Post-Census Fight for Seats, Both Parties Play the Dirty Gerrymandering Game

In Illinois, a Democrat-dominated state that is losing population, politicians tasked with eliminating a congressional seat are making sure it’ll be a Republican who gets ousted. The two most likely targets appear to be Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville or Rep. Adam Kinzinger of suburban Chicago. Just because Democrats hold the power to delete one of these jobs doesn’t make it right, especially when voters of their respective districts chose Republicans to represent them.

Davis has had his ups and downs with this Editorial Board because he tends to lurch between being exceedingly rational on some issues while blindly siding with Republican extremists on others. He defended Joe Biden’s election victory but refuses to participate on a select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection launched to block the election outcome.

Kinzinger has denounced Trump at every turn and currently serves on that same committee.

Logic would suggest that the district most worthy of elimination would be one in which the incumbent seems less prone to thinking independently and defending democracy over blind partisanship. But in today’s politics, logic and fairness take a back seat to winning at all costs.

Once upon a time, America performed at its best when centrists among Republicans and Democrats found ways to work together, compromise, and put the nation’s best interests first. But those days won’t return as long as those fighting for what’s right are thwarted at every turn by partisan demagogues. If both sides insist on playing the game this way, the void between America’s political extremes promises only to grow wider.

Reprinted from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch distributed by creators.com

