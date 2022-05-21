 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Other View: If activists are serious about 'life,' they should embrace contraception access

  • 0
Election 2022 State Supreme Courts

Abortion-rights advocates, right, try to block anti-abortion signage during a rally May 2 at the state capitol in Lansing, Mich., after a draft of a Supreme Court opinion was leaked in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade. Voters in 32 states will cast ballots this year on state supreme court seats.

 Matthew Dae Smith, Associated Press

As contentious as the issue of abortion rights is at the moment, it would be easy to assume there’s no overlap between those who believe women have a right to biological self-determination and those who believe that terminating a pregnancy at any stage is murder — an argument that some lawmakers in red-state America are already attempting to press into law.

But there’s actually one area where the two sides of this fraught debate should be able to agree: The ideal solution to the abortion conundrum is fewer unwanted pregnancies to begin with. If abortion-rights activists are serious about helping the women who are most vulnerable in this debate, and if anti-abortion activists are serious about reducing the number of abortions taking place, both should work together — maybe just this once — to make oral contraceptives available over the counter.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Academy of Family Physicians have said for years that standard birth control pills could be safely sold over the counter without prescriptions. Daily birth control pills work with hormones to prevent fertilization from occurring. The pills also can thin the walls of the uterus to make it less likely a fertilized egg will attach. No embryo, no pregnancy.

People are also reading…

Some anti-choice activists argue that preventing a fertilized egg from implanting in the womb is a form of abortion. That’s a medically specious argument that, if anything, confirms that pregnancy is a complex process that doesn’t fit neatly into black-and-white moral structures. Using that logic, leaving a fertilized egg in a test tube also would be a form of abortion.

Two birth control manufacturers, HRA Pharma and Cadence Health, have been working toward Food and Drug Administration approval of over-the-counter birth control for several years now, but the apparent approaching overturn of Roe v. Wade gives the issue new urgency.

There have been hints from the anti-abortion side, however, of potential resistance — including opposition to intrauterine devices and so-called “morning after pills.” Those are distinct from the debate over abortion medication, which actually ends pregnancies that are already in progress. It is perfectly legitimate to defend the right to abortion pills while recognizing it is a fundamentally different process in need of different arguments than birth control.

The argument regarding birth control is fairly simple. While abortion should remain an option for women, prevention is a preferable approach to unwanted pregnancies — and should be an uncontroversial one. If anti-choice voices now expand their argument to limiting contraceptive access, it will only confirm what in truth has long been obvious: The movement that claims to be based on protecting life is more accurately described as one dedicated to diminishing women’s control over their own bodies.

Reprinted from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Jones: The Idaho Freedom Foundation’s bark is much worse than its bite

Jim Jones: The Idaho Freedom Foundation’s bark is much worse than its bite

Opinion: The outcome of the primary election had to be a serious blow to the Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF). Many of the politicians who have danced to its tune in recent years went down to defeat, including Janice McGeachin, Priscilla Giddings, Dorothy Moon, Branden Durst, Ron Nate, Karey Hanks and Chad Christensen.

Lenore Skenazy: Why my local school called security on me

Lenore Skenazy: Why my local school called security on me

It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood. I'm walking by one of the local elementary schools and slow down to watch the girls doing cartwheels at recess. Over and over, they practice — proof that in free play, kids learn frustration tolerance and focus. That's why I'm such a fan. I stop to watch another gaggle of kids playing hopscotch like I used to do. The teacher or teacher's aide looks over at me through the chain-link fence towering above us: "Ma'am, you cannot stand there. You have to move."

Stapilus: Everywhere a sign

Stapilus: Everywhere a sign

Opinion: The forests of political signs sprout like the fastest and hardiest of weeds at this point in the political calendar, when election day - or, the deadline for voting - looms just ahead. Along highways and arterials especially, you’ll see lots of them.

Malloy: Risch: Putin can smell weakness

Malloy: Risch: Putin can smell weakness

Opinion: It’s painful for me to see President Biden talking about what’s happening in Ukraine. His tough talk about Russian President Vladimir Putin committing war crimes, along with waves of economic sanctions, seems to have the effect of an angry parent taking away a teenager’s monthly allowance. His actions have done nothing to slow down the bombings and killings in Ukraine.

Finding My Way: Plowshares into swords

Finding My Way: Plowshares into swords

We’ve all heard about the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that may usher in the repeal of Roe v. Wade. For once, the public response to the opinion, pro and con, does justice to the often-overused word “firestorm.”

Jim Hightower: The corporate connection to the 'war on women'

Jim Hightower: The corporate connection to the 'war on women'

Opinion: The most aggressive and virulent right-wing attacks on women today involve eliminating women's reproductive rights. Again and again, we're seeing small, pious, tightly organized, male-dominated groups in our society insisting that they are the chosen ones, the autocrats ordained to rule over all women on the deeply personal, intrinsically private matter of choosing (for many different and difficult reasons) whether or not to seek an abortion.

Brugger: Making sense of things

Brugger: Making sense of things

Many of us have had experiences in our life where others have been critical. Those experiences were uncomfortable because they were meant to shame us or even hurt us physically into abandoning a behavior. Such experiences have the potential effect of being the first thing we think about when we hear the word critical. However, there are other associations with the same word.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News