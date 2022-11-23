Other View: Hawley opines on midterm disappointments as if he had no role in GOP setbacks

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, who has spent the past six years proudly cheerleading Donald Trump’s extreme right radicalism, now acknowledges that something isn’t working with that GOP formula. His acknowledgment follows a dismal midterm performance in which Trump-backed candidates were repudiated by voters across the country, with exit polls indicating that political violence and democracy denialism were among the primary voter turnoffs. Hawley, Missouri’s junior senator, served as the poster child for violence and democracy denial with his fist-pump encouragement of Capitol insurrectionists and his fiction-based Senate-floor challenge of the 2020 election results.

But rather than acknowledge how his own errors contributed to his party’s loss of voter confidence, Hawley is pointing the finger everywhere else. Our longtime policy is not to give Missouri politicians — Democrats or Republicans — unfettered access to our op-ed pages unless they also agree to a sit-down meeting to answer our questions directly. We ask difficult, uncomfortable questions, and Hawley joins the likes of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Missouri Representatives Cori Bush and Ann Wagner in refusing to answer our questions. Nonetheless, we’re publishing on Sunday’s op-ed page an item Hawley wrote for The Washington Post last week in which he blames unnamed Republicans for the midterm results. We’re making this exception because Hawley’s essay cries out for response and fact-checking.

Notably absent in comments Hawley has made since the election — including his Washington Post op-ed — is any semblance of personal accountability. It’s all about what others did to spoil the GOP’s chances and zero acknowledgment of what the party’s leadership actually accomplished. Doesn’t he stand for tighter restrictions on abortion rights? He sure did back when Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell single-handedly manipulated successive Supreme Court confirmation votes to create the conservative majority that overturned Roe v. Wade this year. And yet Hawley was one of 10 Republicans who voted last week against McConnell continuing as leader. Perhaps Hawley realizes that wholesale revocation of abortion rights wasn’t what American voters wanted.

He told KCMO radio that he thinks there needs to be a leader who “actually gets what voters want.” Everything that Hawley stood for on Jan. 6, 2021, was exactly the opposite of what voters want. He’s the one who rolled the snowball of election denialism down the hill with his baseless challenge of the 2020 vote in Pennsylvania. He’s the one who fist-pumped encouragement to the gathering mob outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, shortly before they stormed the building, attacking police and chanting threats to hang Vice President Mike Pence and hunt down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

This was the very violence and denial of democracy that caused millions of voters to reject right-wing extremists at the polls on Nov. 8. But to read Hawley’s op-ed version, it’s as if Jan. 6 never happened: “Many Republicans are primed to learn all the wrong lessons from this cycle. Over the past week, we’ve heard this election is about nothing more than candidate quality or turnout operations. Wrong. The problem isn’t principally the tactics; the problem is the substance,” he writes.

Wrong. The election was about candidate quality (a phrase coined by McConnell). The candidates who came off as right-wing loonies were the ones voters specifically rejected as the low-quality politicians they proved themselves to be. What planet is Hawley living on?

He continues: “For the past two years, the Republican establishment in Washington has capitulated on issue after issue, caving to Democrats on the Second Amendment and on the left’s radical climate agenda.”

The only “Second Amendment” measure approved by Congress was a bill designed to keep guns out of the hands of deranged individuals by offering incentives — not requirements but incentives — for states to pass red-flag laws. Hawley apparently thinks Americans want more deranged people to shoot up schools, synagogues and shopping centers with military-style weaponry. He proposes to fund the hiring of 100,000 more police officers for American cities. Why are they needed? Because the guns he wants to put in the hands of more and more criminals and deranged people are making the streets more and more unsafe. Voters do not want this.

As for the “left’s radical climate agenda,” we will grant him an acknowledgment that Republicans are finally recognizing that wildfires raging across the western United States, more powerful hurricanes bashing the eastern United States, and deadly polar vortexes dumping sub-zero temperatures and snow across the middle United States are all connected to global climate change. Addressing climate change isn’t leftist radicalism; it’s mainstream American survivalism.

Hawley wants to boost tariffs on goods from China, conveniently sidestepping the fact that tariffs aren’t paid by foreign countries. They’re paid by U.S. importers and passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices. By supporting tougher tariffs, Hawley is offering a fist-pump to higher inflation. No, this is not what American voters want.

He talks a good game about canceling foreign production in favor of consumer goods made in America while improving pay for American workers. What he doesn’t dare talk about are the astronomical prices American consumers would pay if that happened. Think inflation is bad now? Under the Hawley plan, add a few hundred percentage points to get an idea of how much worse it would be.

Hawley, an elitist Yale Law and Stanford graduate, asserts himself as spokesman for “America’s working people” as if he’s ever earned a paycheck digging a ditch or swinging a hammer.

This man is a fraud and a chameleon. He fist-pumps insurrectionists, then runs for his life as they swarm through the Capitol. He fist-pumps the American workers with hands so soft they would blister at the mere thought of performing the kinds of work that blue-collar workers and immigrants do every day.

The truth is chasing Sen. Hawley. So yes, run, Josh, run.