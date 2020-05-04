Other View: Grand Canyon takes a break from the crowds

On April 1 the Park closed: Nobody here now but us mostly unemployed chickens. The occasional entitled individual still manages to sneak in, only to be ratted out quickly.

I would like to be working. I have sewn 50 facemasks and sorted through 20 years of photos. I even vacuumed the rug. But I do not want to share cooties with hundreds of visitors from infected areas who laugh at me when I clamber up rocks to get out of their way. Or who sneer at my facemask as they crowd behind me in line until I fix them with my patented basilisk glare.

Our opening date has been moved back twice. Permits and reservations have been negated. My classes were canceled for April, then for May, then for June.

To reach any national park in the West, people have to travel. Travel is risky and helps spread the virus. As for the imagined wide-open spaces at Grand Canyon, you might want to picture a different reality. Just before the closedown, the park was more of a mosh pit with elk and squirrels.

People are understandably antsy and anxious to get outside, and the Grand Canyon is a wondrous place to visit. But the canyon will be here when this epidemic is but an unpleasant memory. If we do not treat this pandemic seriously, many of us may not be.

Marjorie “Slim” Woodruff is a contributor to Writers on the Range.org, a nonprofit dedicated to spurring lively conversation about the West. She works as an educator at the bottom of Grand Canyon National Park, when it’s open.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0