Other View: GOP should explain why only some mass-killing devices deserve restrictions

Sometimes to gain a proper perspective on why weapon restrictions are necessary, even at the expense of people's freedoms, Republicans owe it to themselves to review their response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. At the time, the mass-murder weapon of choice was an airplane. Republicans responded with an avalanche of measures that, for the past 22 years, have restricted Americans' freedoms like never before.

The rationale guiding these measures was that certain sacrifices of freedoms are necessary for Americans to remain safe. Today's mass-murder weapon of choice is the AR-15 variety of assault rifle. Why have Republicans lost sight of their own line of reasoning that placed public safety above other considerations?

Since 9/11, Americans have been willing to accept an array of intrusions and inconveniences that would have seemed unfathomable before the Twin Towers came down. The federal government gained congressional authorization to establish top-secret courts and to monitor certain domestic communications. A list was compiled of people deemed too dangerous to fly on airplanes, and no one was allowed to challenge it. Even the late Sen. Ted Kennedy was challenged and interrogated after his name showed up on the list.

Americans have accepted intrusive scans and searches at airports that invade their personal privacy and dignity. They endure long lines and early airport arrivals. Their drivers' licenses must now meet all kinds of new security protocols. Because would-be bombers have used liquids and shoes to hide explosives, passengers can't go through security with water bottles, and their shoes must be scanned.

These restrictions started under a Republican president and GOP-controlled House. The same party that won't allow even the simplest of restrictions on ownership of hand-held mass-killing devices, such as a universal background checks, has authorized the government to systematically wipe out freedoms and perform full background checks on pretty much anyone getting onto an airplane.

When used as a weapon, an airplane has a proven ability to kill hundreds at a time, while a killer with an AR-15 and high-capacity magazines tends only to take out dozens at a time. So, it appears that the GOP has a threshold of acceptable blood and tragedy before it will agree to impose restrictions. Lawmakers owe the public a full explanation of how they define that threshold and why escalating numbers of children caught in the crosshairs isn't motivating them to reconsider the illogic of their stance.

Virtually every other device that possesses the ability to kill other humans requires the owner or operator to have a permit and pass competency tests. But Republicans keep finding ways to make it easier for people — young and old, sane or insane — to possess firearms and deprive others of their constitutional right to life. Yet it's the Democrats who are anti-freedom?

Reprinted from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, distributed by Creators.com.

