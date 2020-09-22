Other View: Ginsburg's Death Is a Loss to the Country

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the country’s most respected intellects left the mortal world Friday when Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer in the presence of loved ones at her Washington home.

Ginsburg’s death leaves a hole in the soul of our country. At 87 years old, she had risen to the level of a cultural icon second in relevance to none. Her most loyal fans knew her as R.B.G. and had those letters boldly tattooed onto their skin.

Ginsburg ruled on every possible human conflict but stands out among a few of the most cherished defenders of gender equality.

At 5 feet tall and 100 pounds, she had defeated multiple bouts with cancer and other illnesses that often kill younger people of more robust physical stature. She had a will to live and continued working to interpret the law in the manner she considered fair and just for the people of a country she loved.

Though nearly half the country typically disagrees with the decisions and judicial philosophy of any federal judge, Ginsburg always distinguished herself as a cornerstone of wisdom, caring and strength. In her later years on the court, she took on the image of the nation’s wise, formidable rock-star grandma.