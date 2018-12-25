This appeared in the Panama City News Herald:
It’s difficult to be cheerful these days when the news is so glum and seemingly chaotic.
The latest knock is Secretary of Defense James Mattis’ resignation amid reports of a U.S. pullout in Syria and instructions from President Donald Trump to draw up plans for a partial withdrawal from Afghanistan, right in the middle of peace talks with the Taliban, who harbored the terrorists behind 9/11.
That might not register as a warning sign in a normal year, but as we’ve seen, this is not a normal year, and the circumstances have been extraordinary and often appear insurmountable.
The U.S. military reportedly knew nothing about the president’s announcement, but then again, the reports out of the Middle East have proven unreliable.
But looking at the ridiculous day to day in Washington is like trying to grab the stock market and send it upward all the time; the volatility is just too great to parse right now. That’s why there is history class — making sense of the senseless when viewed through the arc of years instead of news cycles.
Better to use this time to reflect on the things of which we have control — our reaction to the events that just make us shake our heads.
Even if you don’t celebrate Christmas, the message of Christmas — of sacrifice, of love and family — is one we all should be able to share.
You might have to look past the debris that remains on some streets and the blue tarps that cover many houses. But instead of loss, find an opportunity to help someone. If you weren’t able to donate before Christmas, find a bag to sort out the things you no longer want or need (or the gifts that are perfect for regifting), and you can help out a storm victim after Christmas. You might be surprised how gratifying it is to help someone. And isn’t that, too, what Christmas is about — giving, not getting? This holiday season, we hope you’ll realize both.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.