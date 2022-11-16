Other View: Garland should appoint a special counsel to take over the Trump investigations

With Donald Trump almost certain to announce his presidential candidacy for the 2024 election soon, any Justice Department investigation into his multiple acts of criminal behavior risks becoming tainted in politics, no matter how hard Attorney General Merrick Garland tries to assert his independence. The smartest move Garland could make at this point is to seek the appointment of a special counsel to help distance the investigation from the inevitable accusations of political bias. And the sooner he does it, the better.

Trump so transparently politicized and abused the Justice Department during his presidency that it’s easy to forget the attorney general is supposed to be free of political influence from the White House. Not every administration has flawlessly adhered to that principle, but Trump didn’t even bother to hide his belief that the Justice Department’s duty was to him, personally and politically, rather than to the nation.

Trump fired his first attorney general, Jeff Sessions, for appointing special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate Trump’s ties to Russia — an appointment that was clearly necessary since Sessions’ boss was the subject of the investigation. Then Trump found William Barr, who, to his eternal shame, accepted and furthered Trump’s politicization of the office. Only when Barr finally hit his limit and refused to endorse Trump’s 2020 stolen-election lies did Trump dump him as well.

Garland has been a whole different story, leading the Justice Department with scrupulous professionalism and independence. The most significant example of this was the FBI’s Aug. 8 execution of a search warrant on Trump’s Florida estate for improperly kept classified documents. The search was, by all indications, conducted with no advance knowledge by President Joe Biden — and in fact was surely viewed by the White House as a major pre-election headache, given the unifying effect it predictably had on furious Republicans. They can nurse all the fury they want; the search was properly authorized by a court and vindicated by the documents recovered.

The Justice Department is now deep in not one but two investigations that involve Trump and could (in theory, at least) lead to criminal charges: the probe into his document-hoarding, and the separate inquiry into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection by a mob that Trump assembled and inspired.

Trump’s fans will howl at any attempt, by anyone, to hold him accountable — but even level-headed observers should reasonably question the wisdom of an attorney general directly leading twin probes into an ex-president who might soon become his boss’s reelection challenger. No amount of by-the-book professionalism on Garland’s part can change how that looks and the problematic precedent it sets. Appointment of a respected special counsel — better still, a Republican — would put important space between the Biden administration and these crucial investigations.