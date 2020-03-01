Other view: Frantic Presidential Debate Format Serves Neither Candidates nor Voters

The current presidential debate format is in urgent need of a top-to-bottom revamp, regardless of whether the people debating on stage are Democrats or Republicans. Consider Tuesday night’s CBS News Democratic debate, which is best characterized as a free-for-all of loud, overlapping, often incoherent sparring among candidates competing desperately for voter and donor attention. Lining up half a dozen or more candidates on stage and asking them to provide 90-second answers to complex questions yields nothing but high-pitch, rushed responses, often delivered with other candidates flailing their arms, interrupting and effectively distracting viewers from what the speaker is trying to say.

How does this format serve the candidates? How does it inform the voting public? Networks love it because a political slugfest boosts ratings. But it degrades a serious event into little more than a high-stakes reality TV show like “Survivor” or “The Bachelor.” The sense of desperation among the competing candidates is palpable, as if they will try anything to avoid being eliminated before reaching the coveted final three.

