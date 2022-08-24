 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Other View: Florida's vote-fraud crackdown unintentionally adds to evidence that it's all a big lie

  • 0
Critical Race Theory Florida

FILE - Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. 

 AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File

The latest evidence that the Trumpian claim of endemic mass voter fraud is, in fact, a big lie comes from, of all places, the Florida governor’s office. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is wooing supporters of former President Donald Trump in an obvious bid for the presidency, is touting his new election-fraud unit’s crackdown. And what sweeping evidence of election-altering fraud has it uncovered? The probe revealed 20 voters (out of more than 11 million) who weren’t supposed to vote because they had criminal records.

While Trump has elevated phony cries of election fraud into the center of conservative politics, he didn’t invent the strategy, and he’s not the only Republican trying to benefit from it. Officials throughout the GOP, who can read demographic trends like anyone else, have long known that one-person, one-vote democracy works against them in an increasingly diverse country. Which is why they have spent years looking for ways to hamper voting by those who might vote against them.

People are also reading…

Of course, they can’t say that’s what they’re doing, so they’ve invented the bogeyman of systemic, widespread vote fraud to justify it. Such fraud certainly existed in various forms in the political past but would be virtually impossible to pull off under modern voting systems. Missouri’s cumbersome voter-ID law, for example, was predicated on the claim that Missouri elections face the threat of significant fraud from voters impersonating other people at the polling place — yet a chief proponent of that law, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, when pressed during public events as he was promoting it in 2017, could cite just one known case in which that happened.

Trump himself launched a full-blown voter-fraud commission after the 2016 election. He had legitimately won the Electoral College that year, and thus the presidency, but he lost the popular vote by almost 3 million ballots, a fact his fragile ego couldn’t accept. After the commission was launched with great fanfare in 2017, it quietly folded its tent months later having found nothing to justify its existence. Then there were the scores of judicial smackdowns of Trump’s lawyers after the 2020 election, when for all their frenzied cries of fraud, they couldn’t provide evidence of one significant case of it.

DeSantis’ vote-fraud squad proves the non-case yet again. Though DeSantis is crowing about those 20 arrests as if they’re some kind of validation of his Trumpian vote-fraud mythology, it is actually the opposite. Not only is the number of arrests so small as to be meaningless but the offense for which they were arrested — violating a state law that disallows people with murder or sexual assault records from voting — has nothing to do with claims of people affecting election outcomes with voter impersonation or multiple voting. In that sense, DeSantis deserves thanks for proving yet again (however unintentionally) what a bogus issue this is.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Other View: Pelosi's Taiwan-China miscalculation

Other View: Pelosi's Taiwan-China miscalculation

Opinion: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi strutted and clucked during her trip to Taiwan, insinuating the United States would come to their rescue if China attacked, which would be a stupendous, irresponsible blunder. 

Inside Politics: It’s time for Idaho Politicians to work for the people

Inside Politics: It’s time for Idaho Politicians to work for the people

Opinion: Division. It’s a word you hear everywhere these days, from media outlets to the halls of the Idaho statehouse. We’ve been led to believe collaboration is impossible and the two sides of the proverbial aisle have nothing in common. But as we’ve traveled around District 26 as candidates for the Idaho State House and Senate, we’ve found that Idahoans have a great deal in common. 

Crapo: Strengthening our alliances

Crapo: Strengthening our alliances

Former President Ronald Regan said, “Strength is the most persuasive argument we have to convince our adversaries to negotiate seriously and to cease bullying other nations.” One of the ways we show strength is by solidifying our alliances with other countries with similar world objectives.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News