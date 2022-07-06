 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Other View: Ex-Republican's candidacy highlights how far off the rails the GOP has gone

Independent political candidates rarely get much traction in American elections, and odds are that will be the fate of John Wood, the newly announced independent running for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat. Wood is backed by former Republican Sen. John Danforth as a centrist alternative to the eventual Republican nominee. Danforth has made no secret of his dismay over the populist transformation of his party generally — and specifically that of his previous Missouri protege, Sen. Josh Hawley — and he clearly hopes his Wood gambit would help move the GOP off the ideological cliff.

At a minimum, it is likely to create headaches for whichever of the current crop of Republicans ends up with the Senate nomination. That is to the good, given the unfitness of the frontrunners: a disgraced ex-governor, a demagogic state attorney general and two congressional enablers of former President Donald Trump, whose criminality and psychosis becomes clearer with each House hearing. Independent breakaways are the chance parties take when they become so extreme that they repel their more reasonable members.

Danforth was a prominent establishment Republican for almost two decades in the Senate, retiring in the mid-1990s. This was well before the tea party movement and, later, Trump pushed the party to the right-wing fringe. In recent years, Danforth has become a vocal advocate for returning the GOP to the center-right party it was during his tenure. He has called his previous support for Hawley “the worst mistake I ever made in my life.”

If that doesn’t sound like the best testament to Danforth’s judgment, the candidate he now endorses (potentially to the tune of $20 million via a super PAC he controls) looks to be a sounder choice, at least from the perspective of traditional conservatism. Wood is a Republican former federal prosecutor who was recruited by Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., to be senior investigative counsel on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

In an interview with KCUR-FM of Kansas City, Wood bemoaned the possibility that Missouri Republicans would nominate former Gov. Eric Greitens, whose recent campaign commercial is a violent fantasy about “hunting” mainstream Republicans. Wood said he wants to give voters a third option of “a conservative, but someone in the mainstream (who) will help bring our country back to something resembling normal.”

Wood also offers himself as an alternative to Democratic candidates who support what he called the “out of step” agenda of President Joe Biden. Which, of course, offers little enticement for voters who proudly support that agenda.

But if Wood’s candidacy reminds citizens of both parties what a normal conservative political campaign is supposed to look like — and highlights just how abnormal and extreme the current crop of GOP candidates has become — that alone will constitute a valuable public service.

Reprinted from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, distributed by Creators.com.

