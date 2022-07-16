Other View: Eric Schmitt wants to block FBI from auditing system that keeps guns from criminals

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is once again compromising the safety of Missourians in his quest for a U.S. Senate seat. In a typically grandstanding announcement, he says he is preventing the FBI from auditing Missouri concealed-carry permits, characterizing this routine process within the federal government’s firearms background-check system as some kind of Orwellian attack on the Second Amendment. The next time Schmitt uses the phrase “law and order,” Missourians should remember how much he has done to undermine it.

Missouri doesn’t require permits for people to carry guns in public. It’s a bizarre policy that has tied the hands of law enforcement in St. Louis and other urban areas trying to confront gun violence before it happens. But the state still offers concealed-carry permits to gun owners who want them for the purposes of carrying their guns in other states where permits are required.

Missouri also doesn’t require gun buyers to submit to criminal background checks if they buy their guns through private dealers — another friend-of-the-criminals loophole. But if Missouri buyers want a concealed-carry permit so they can take their guns to other states, part of the process is to go through a check of the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), which operates under the FBI.

Regular audits of the system are conducted to ensure that people with criminal records aren’t getting through it undetected. That is, after all, the whole point. The FBI plans to conduct a series of audits next month in Missouri, at county sheriff’s offices, since those are the officials who use the NICS system in the course of approving applications for concealed-carry permits.

Schmitt recently sent a letter to the FBI demanding that it “cease their attempts to illegally obtain information from local sheriffs.” As the Post-Dispatch’s Jack Suntrup reports, Schmitt also issued a public statement alleging the FBI is plotting to illegally “harvest” information on gun owners, implying some nefarious purpose.

“I will use the full power of my Office to stop the FBI, which has become relentlessly politicized and has virtually no credibility, from illegally prying around in the personal information of Missouri gun owners,” Schmitt declared — thus further diminishing his own credibility. It follows a track record of pandering to the far-right base with politically motivated lawsuits against Missouri schools, cities and others, including China.

What happens next is unclear. If Schmitt actually does prevent the FBI from auditing its own background-check system in Missouri, could the agency disallow those sheriff’s offices from using the NICS system to conduct the background checks necessary for concealed-carry permits? Remember, those permits aren’t required in Missouri — they’re a service to Missouri gun owners who want them for interstate travel or other purposes. If they suddenly can’t obtain them, they will join the growing list of Missourians whose interests have been sacrificed to Schmitt’s Senate ambitions.