It’s the fall run-up season before the start of the annual legislative session, and the crisp air in Idaho is full of lefty tax increase proposals designed to benefit various so-called needs by taking money from your wallets.
Not that we need any California advice on that score from Reclaim Idaho, a California fueled, union-backed and Democrat-driven lobby and so-called populist movement which now wants to force a tax-increase initiative on Idahoans.
That would give us an essentially tax-and-spend model on how to govern our state, of which California is a shining example.
Reclaim Idaho’s tax proposal has been floated this fall in various forums and has won approval from Idaho Democrats and, of course, from lefty newspaper editorial pages, which see any tax jump as a positive thing. To those on the left, it’s a pro-Socialist, “soaks the rich,” class-envy, Warren-ista change.
But despite the liberal nods from the Dems and the media, this idea should be toast, even while Reclaim Idaho crows about how they got Medicaid expansion passed in 2018.
There are a number of reasons why this idea should arrive statewide in a hearse.
One. This is Idaho, not California. Reclaim Idaho is part of a national union-driven initiative effort with money coming chiefly from California unions. (https://Eastidahonews.com. (3/31/2019) Vote for enhanced union influence in Idaho? Not likely.
Two. There are very few Republicans who will vote for a Democrat tax increase, and the GOP makes up roughly two-thirds of the electorate. Good luck turning many Republican voters on this subject. It’s an election year and if there’s one thing people won’t do, it’s increase their own taxes in this state and national climate.
As a former Idaho House Speaker, T.W. Stivers, used to say, there are three times when raising taxes is a bad idea: when the economy is sour and people are just getting by; when the economy is doing ok, as people are beginning to save; and when the economy is good, as people then invest in their futures. Idaho’s in the third stage at the moment, so there’s no reason to raise taxes on anyone.
Three. Reclaim Idaho’s proposal is essentially a wealth transfer from people who’ve earned money to others who haven’t. It’s a common ploy in among liberals everywhere, but it won’t fly with Idaho’s hard-working folks beyond the North End Boise latte shops, a couple of recreation counties and libbie Moscow. https://Idahostatejournal.com. (9/6/2019)
Four. Idaho already pumps about $100 million in new money annually into Idaho’s public schools and has for the past half dozen years. That apparently isn’t enough for Reclaim Idaho. They’re effectively saying, we want all your money. Like bandits everywhere, at the point of a gun, “Hand down the strongbox. Be quick about it.”
Five. With the 2020 election shaping up as an up-or-down on the Trump economy, Idaho’s a good example how prudent fiscal policies drive growth. Vote for more taxes? Nah.
Idaho is growing nicely with businesses coming in and local businesses expanding; incomes are rising and people are “moving on up” in many sectors, including, food processing, health care and agriculture.
A new report puts Idaho’s personal income growth at number two in the nation, at 7.4 percent, just behind Texas, which has oil. Who wants to give more “personal income increases” to the government? (https://www.bea.gov/news/2019/state-personal-income-second-quarter-2019/.
Reclaim Idaho presents its income tax increase idea as an “investment” in Idaho, but the numbers really reflect at least a huge 16 percent jump in income taxes. Wanna pay more taxes? Thought not.
Just as big a hurdle is Reclaim Idaho premise that Idaho needs a tax increase initiative because, well, Idaho jut needs it. The group hasn’t been elected by any voters in the state and unlike duly-elected legislators who delve into real budgets and the real numbers.
Reclaim Idaho answers to no one in Idaho. They’re an outside, California, liberal lobby, plain and simple. They’re in it for the power, nothing else.
Idaho has a long and proven tradition of prudent spending, fiscal responsibility and living within our means. Reclaim Idaho would sharply raise taxes for their own pet projects, effectively diluting voters’ power within the state with apie-in-the-sky scheme of union interests.
Idaho legislators already have a full plate agenda for January, including revisiting the initiative process, which Reclaim Idaho has figured out how to manipulate to its causes.
Handing Idaho voters’ decisions to an out-of-state entity won’t strike many as a very good idea. Turn a sow’s ear into a silk purse by calling it an “investment?” Nah. Same old story.
