Other view: Cultural Appropriation Will Stop Warren's Nomination

The left’s enforcers of identity politics — people Warren needs to win the Democratic primary — have made “cultural appropriation” a veritable felony offense of the unwritten sensitivity code.

Warren did not wear the wrong dress to a dance one night in high school. Magnitudes worse, she spent much of her adult life checking boxes that said she was a Native American. She checked the boxes despite leading a lifestyle the identity politics movement would view as “white privilege.”

Warren’s declared identity was important to Harvard Law School, whose overlords wanted to believe it. The school was under scrutiny for lacking minority hires. Upon hiring Warren, the school went public to boast of hiring a “woman of color.” Problem solved.

Warren went with the “woman of color” narrative for years, never having endured the challenges inherent to minority life. Warren took a job that might otherwise have gone to someone who grew up with all the challenges of dark skin or life on a reservation. Her misappropriation of identity may have taken from someone else an affirmative-action benefit.

The Democratic base cannot nominate Warren. Doing so would mock the cause of cultural and ethnic sensitivity — a loud-and-clear element of the party’s values. That conundrum, not gender, likely explains Warren’s third-place ranking heading into Nevada.

