* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.

Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

Wayne Allyn Root is a CEO, entrepreneur, best-selling author, nationally syndicated talk show host on USA Radio Network and the host of “The Wayne Allyn Root Show” on Newsmax TV nightly at 8 p.m. ET.

Wayne Allyn Root is a CEO, entrepreneur, best-selling author, nationally syndicated talk show host on USA Radio Network and the host of “The Wayne Allyn Root Show” on Newsmax TV nightly at 8 p.m. ET.