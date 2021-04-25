Other View: Chauvin Jury Upholds America's Values

Justice has been served in the world’s most diverse, tolerant and inclusive society. Instead of rioting, Americans should salute the flag in gratitude.

We should not celebrate the downfall of a cop. We should probably give thanks for our justice system’s ability to demand accountability for the killing of a Black man, in no position of significant authority, under the knee of a white man with authority granted by the government. By world standards, this is unusual.

When the jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on all counts Tuesday, it did what cannot be done in caste societies that uphold rights only for people in power or with government-favored immutable traits. That accounts for an alarming portion of the world.

The outcome in Minneapolis cannot undo the horrific crime committed against Floyd — a person beloved by his family and friends who cried out for his mother as Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes. No judge, jury or prosecutor can restore life to Floyd, making this a wrong that cannot be righted by any system of law.

Yet our system worked as intended. Chauvin might not survive long enough to wander free. He will never again lawfully carry a gun or work as a cop.