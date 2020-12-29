Other View: Both parties in Congress finally end 'surprise' medical billing

One of the few areas of bipartisan consensus in Congress these days has been for ending the practice of hitting insured medical patients with huge, unexpected bills for emergency or out-of-network care. Despite that consensus, lawmakers were unable to get it done for the past two years because of competing lobbying efforts by the medical and insurance industries. That finally changed with passage this week of a measure to protect patients caught in this conundrum.

The legislation forces insurers and doctors to work out their billing disputes among themselves, without so-called surprise medical billing of patients. It’s common-sense reform that’s been too long in coming.

For all the debate over uninsured Americans, there are stories of shocking injustices as well from patients who have insurance coverage but who nonetheless get hit with huge unexpected medical bills. A car-accident victim who is whisked unconscious to the nearest emergency room can end up with devastating medical debts despite having full insurance. A Post-Dispatch investigation in 2018 charted the dilemmas of area residents who were billed in the tens of thousands of dollars for emergency air ambulance transport that their insurance wouldn’t cover after the fact.