Other View: Blowback to Biden's Banking Hustle

No matter what a politician writes on his or her attire at an elite cultural ball — like U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s performative “Tax the Rich” gown at last month’s Met Gala — the everyday people of Colorado and the country are waking up to how they are in the monetary crosshairs of big government.

We’re in a painful period of inflation compounded by a circulation shortage of the dollar. Amid this, it’s the most dutiful members of our working class — the ones who grind side-hustle jobs on top of 40-hour-a-week careers — who are the taxpayers the increasingly authoritarian federal government wants to squeeze the most.

It’s the cash-tipped servers, Venmo-financed weekend-warrior photographers and after-hours handymen who will pay for the bloated bureaucracy President Joe Biden himself says won’t cost you anything.

Case in point: Until Tuesday, Biden’s multitrillion-dollar “Build Back Better” spending proposal had included a proposal that would have compelled financial institutions to snitch on account holders. Banks and other popular new personal money platforms — like PayPal, Venmo and Cash App — would have had to report gross inflows and outflows to the IRS for accounts with $600 or more a year in transactions.

Six hundred dollars. Not 60,000. Not 6,000. Six hundred.

Late Tuesday, ABC News reported that the White House had given us all a reprieve. The administration had backed off of its proposal in the face of raging opposition and now is proposing to limit its money hunt to bank accounts that get more than $10,000 a year in non-W-2 income.

The fact that the administration was willing to go down this path at all is disturbing. And the outcry against the original proposal should be a wakeup call to the president about his general disregard for taxpayers on various policy initiatives.

Even the Americans who are unfamiliar with the Constitution’s Fourth Amendment — the right of the people “to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects against unreasonable searches and seizure” — may now come to a sudden appreciation as to why it’s so important. They perceive the prospective spying Biden’s Internal Revenue Service would undertake to be what it is: a creepy digitally-voyeuristic financial fishnet. And the average guy or gal is but a minnow for the post-modern manifestation of the taxman under Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

While Biden’s bungling rationale for his haughty tax idea is petty at best and pernicious at worst, at least Yellen was blunt. After a career of applying theoretical economics in the academy and at the Federal Reserve, Yellen, the current head of the U.S. Treasury, wants what she believes she’s owed. More acutely, she’s eyeing a tax gap — one she projects to be $7 trillion in the next decade — like your hungry uncle ogles the tastiest side dish getting passed around the Thanksgiving table.

And Yellen seemed unruffled by the disenchantment and disengagement that has been voiced by otherwise compliant taxpayers who are advocating for themselves.

Team Build Back Better’s response? Your privacy, small-time side hustle and entrepreneurial spirit be damned all while your working-class collection of our dollars is depleting in worth.

Critics of the proposal weren’t limited to entities like the Taxpayer Protection Alliance and the American Bankers Association. Newfangled collections of people, like Facebook groups, made sure the policy proposal made the rounds. It immediately triggered revelatory philosophical economic conversation.

An example in Colorado is the Denver Photo Betties Facebook group, a social-media community of 1,600 female photographers in the Denver area, many of whom exchange cash like so many of us do now: via Venmo transfer. In one Sept. 30 discussion thread, there were more than 70 comments among the Betties discussing any and every way the proposed policy would affect them, namely how it would require them to jack their rates and pass on the cost to their consumers.

“They’re trying to stop billionaires from tax evasion by monitoring $600 transactions,” one comment from a Bettie reads.

In rebuffing Biden, these Betties and other side hustlers have a champion — swashbuckling U.S. Rep Lauren Boebert from Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Boebert, who, at 34 is smack-dab in the middle of the Betties demographic, is a cosponsor of the Protecting Financial Privacy Act to prohibit the IRS from accessing and monitoring Americans’ bank transactions above $600.

On Monday, Boebert fired off an email saying the federal government “has no business monitoring small cash deposits and how Americans pay their bills.The Constitution is the new White House doormat,” she added, “but if Biden bothered to give it a read, he’d know that the Fourth Amendment doesn’t allow unreasonable searches.”

It looks like the pushback got the administration to back off a bit, at least, for now. We’ll guess the latest iteration isn’t the last. We’ll stay tuned.

Reprinted from the Colorado Springs Gazette distributed by creators.Com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0