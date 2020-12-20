Other View: Bill Barr Has Demonstrated Repeatedly How Not To Do the Job

Good riddance to one of the worst U.S. attorneys general in America’s history. William Barr’s resignation, effective next Wednesday — a month ahead of the presidential transition — was announced by President Donald Trump via tweet Monday. For almost two years, Barr has demeaned the Justice Department in service to this vindictive president, but his early exit appears to have been forced by his unwillingness in the end to validate Trump’s election-fraud fantasies.
The Trump bus always has room under the tires for one more crony whose self-respect and few remaining scruples got in the way of Trump’s agenda.
Still, Barr should get no pass in the history books for being unwilling to lie about finding any evidence that would overturn the Nov. 3 election. That’s an awfully low standard for the nation’s chief law enforcement officer, and it doesn’t negate all the tests Barr has failed.
In late 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, an early and reliable Trump sycophant, nonetheless was forced to resign for the offense of recusing himself from the Russia investigation as his oath required. Trump needed an attorney general willing to more thoroughly sell out his office and the nation to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
Barr was just the man. He stalled the release of Mueller’s report to put his own spin on it, presenting it as exoneration when in fact it was a damning account of the campaign’s Kremlin dalliances that implicated Trump personally for obstruction of justice. Barr’s gambit worked; to this day, much of America believes his deceptive twist on the Mueller report, rather than the real thing.
Barr then used his office to exact revenge from the professionals in his own agency who had undertaken the Russia investigation, launching an effort to investigate the investigators. When Barr’s own inspector general concluded that the Russia investigation was launched for valid reasons, Barr publicly disputed that assertion. Riding to the rescue of fellow Trump cronies who had lied to the FBI, Barr overruled his own prosecutors to recommend a lighter sentence for Trump lawyer Roger Stone, and moved to withdraw the charges against former Trump adviser and confessed perjurer Michael Flynn.
When Congress demanded answers about Trump’s attempt to politicize the census, Barr refused to provide them, prompting a contempt citation. In one of the administration’s most banana-republic moments, Barr ordered the clearing of peaceful protesters with tear gas so Trump could hold a photo op at a Washington church. The list goes on. Barr again and again made it clear he viewed his job as serving Trump rather than serving his oath.
Congress should consider codifying safeguards against such politicization of the office going forward. But the most immediate needed reform is for President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee — whoever it winds up being — to make clear from Day One that the attorney general serves America, not presidential whim.
REPRINTED FROM THE ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH
