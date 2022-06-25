 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Other View: Biden's move to make cigarettes less addictive is the right fight to have

  • 0
Cigarette

The Biden administration this week launched a broadside against Big Tobacco in an effort to break its hold over millions of Americans. The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced it will seek a rule forcing dramatic reduction in the amount of nicotine in cigarettes, to render them less addictive and make it easier for smokers to quit. It won’t be easy to implement — cigarette manufacturers will view it as an existential fight, and their political allies will join them. But with some 1,300 Americans a day dying from tobacco-related causes, it’s a fight worth having.

Close to a half-million Americans die annually from the effects of smoking (or second-hand smoke), making it the leading preventable cause of death in the U.S. Virtually no smoker today is unaware of the health risks — they’ve been widely known to the public for generations — but the addictive nature of cigarettes keeps them puffing. The addiction comes primarily from nicotine, a naturally occurring substance in tobacco that isn’t dangerous in itself, but which creates a craving that keeps smokers hooked and vulnerable to the hundreds of known hazardous chemicals in each cigarette.

People are also reading…

The FDA announcement is the beginning of what will almost certainly be a yearslong effort to force the cigarette companies to reduce nicotine in cigarettes to “minimally addictive or non-addictive levels,” as the agency put it in a posted statement. The stated goal is to reduce “the likelihood that future generations of young people become addicted to cigarettes and help more currently addicted smokers to quit.”

It’s long been clear that nicotine is no mere byproduct in cigarettes, but a potent tool the tobacco companies use to hook their customers young and keep them for life. Indeed, the industry has acknowledged in internal documents and various legal settlements over the years that it intentionally manipulated nicotine content to make quitting more difficult.

Nonetheless, the industry this week is already trying out its arguments against the FDA’s nicotine-reduction proposal. Among those arguments, The New York Times reports, is that lower-nicotine cigarettes could actually prompt people to smoke more in order to get the same level of nicotine. But research has found that, in fact, dramatically cutting back nicotine levels in cigarettes has the opposite effect, ultimately blunting the craving and causing people to smoke less.

Others warn that black markets will arise for high-nicotine cigarettes. That’s unlikely, since there are legal, cheaper ways to get a nicotine fix, including gums, patches and vaping (which comes with its own potential health issues, but is certainly safer than smoking).

The ultimate argument in favor of the FDA’s move is simple: Cigarettes are both addictive and deadly. If they can’t be made less deadly — and decades of fruitless efforts by the industry itself indicate they can’t — then they can be, and should be, made less addictive.

Reprinted from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, distributed by Creators.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Malloy: Delegation won’t follow Cheney’s lead

Malloy: Delegation won’t follow Cheney’s lead

Opinion: It’s easy to write glowing editorials about Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who has openly called out former President Trump for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Crapo: Why did the IRS destroy 30 million paper returns?

Crapo: Why did the IRS destroy 30 million paper returns?

Americans spend millions of hours and billions of dollars filing their taxes. At the very least the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) should open, read, process and protect what Americans send them. Unfortunately, a recent report by the IRS watchdog, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), tells us the IRS destroyed an estimated 30 million paper-filed tax documents without processing them.

Lenore Skenazy: Don't break up families over drag shows

Lenore Skenazy: Don't break up families over drag shows

Government intervention is an option Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was mulling out loud last week when reporters asked whether he'd consider legally punishing parents who bring their kids to a place like Mr. Misster. That's the Dallas gay bar that held a "family friendly" drag event someone posted on Twitter.

Jim Hightower: How can democrats save the party... from their leaders?

Jim Hightower: How can democrats save the party... from their leaders?

Opinion: President Joe Biden recently flew off to Taiwan to assure our allies there that he will fight for them. And a couple of weeks later he was winging off to Saudi Arabia, intending to "repair ties" with that repressive monarchy. In terms of international realpolitik, this flurry of foreign travel might be strategically important, but there's a strategic political reality right here at home that calls for a different presidential itinerary: Our country's midterm congressional elections are less than five months away!

Stapilus: Ground zero

Stapilus: Ground zero

Opinion: June is when most of the Pride parades, around the United States and the world, are held, and there are a lot of them, hundreds at least. One list of the relatively major events affiliated with an international organization counts 152. The parade in Coeur d’Alene, on June 11, didn’t make the list. The Coeur d’Alene event was comparatively small and ordinary in its context. It got some attention locally, but little from people more than a few miles away - with some notable exceptions.

Bay: Will China soon claim the Western Pacific?

Bay: Will China soon claim the Western Pacific?

Opinion:If communist China's recent words and deeds reflect a calculated design and totalitarian intent, soon we will hear Beijing declare the entire western Pacific Ocean a sovereign Chinese sea, where Beijing rules — so-called international laws, treaties and U.N. resolutions be damned.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News