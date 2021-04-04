Other View: Biden Must Expand Labor Force if He Wants to Fix Roads

— Parents, teachers, and the educational establishment have spent decades emphasizing the importance of college and white-collar careers. In doing so, the company’s research found, young generations increasingly frown on blue-collar labor.

— The decreasing popularity of skilled labor means fewer small businesses, such as construction firms, pass down to younger generations.

— Elimination of welding and shop classes in public schools, as a direct result of the emphasis on college and white-collar work.

Then we have the COVID-19 pandemic, which creates an all-new problem Biden and Obama did not face when they failed to deliver on infrastructure.

“Many workers are hesitant to expose themselves to the virus,” Conger finds. “Others must stay home to take care of dependents. And still, others have made more money from unemployment than they would have from working. So while there has been more demand for workers, the problem is still the same as before the pandemic: fewer workers willing and able to do the work.”

The phenomenon exacerbates itself, resulting in low morale among skilled workers who feel marginalized by the professional class and must work harder and longer to make up for insufficient staffing.