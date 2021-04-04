Other View: Biden Must Expand Labor Force if He Wants to Fix Roads

President Joe Biden is right. The United States has an infrastructure crisis and fixing it is “long past due.” President Donald Trump might be in office if he had delivered on infrastructure.
There’s just one big problem. Former President Barack Obama tried to resolve the infrastructure challenge with “shovel-ready jobs.” He conceded defeat by telling the country “shovel-ready” is easier said than done, mostly thanks to excessive regulations and a dearth of skilled workers willing to work.
Biden plans a massive corporate tax increase to fund $2 trillion for a program he says will support electric vehicles, slow climate change, and fix everything from insufficient highways to bridges, to runways.
Called the American Jobs Plan, Biden bills it as the largest investment in domestic assets since former President Dwight Eisenhower funded the interstate highway system.
The improvements are, in fact, long overdue and necessary. Proper results would boost economic activity, enhance public safety and generally improve the way we live. The Gazette’s editorial board encouraged the Trump administration to consider selling government debt into the private sector to raise a trillion or more for infrastructure. Despite a few key supporters in Congress, the idea never gained traction.
A corporate tax hike threatens to slow an economy that surged after Trump cut taxes. Hopefully, it won’t have that effect. If it does, the economy won’t generate trillions for new projects, and we’ll see another infrastructure plan peter out.
A concern at least equal to the pitfalls of new taxes involves something fairly simple: shovels.
The country cannot achieve Biden’s vision without people ready, willing and able to operate shovels and perform other laborious tasks required to build bridges, roads, runways, rails and pipelines.
We need shovels and shovelers ready to go, and that might be a tall order.
Even more difficult will be finding the people needed to serve as plumbers, electricians, steelworkers, machinists, welders, pipefitters and more. No matter how he raises the money, Biden wants trillions worth of skilled labor, and we’re smack in the middle of a skilled labor shortage even in Colorado and other states with high unemployment.
Conger, a construction-materials handling company based in Wisconsin, investigated the dearth of skilled laborers and found a variety of causes:
— A decline in apprenticeship and internship programs that began in the 1980s when trial lawyers found creative ways to raise the financial risks associated with employee training.
— The Great Recession of 2008 killed about 2.3 million construction jobs. Only 1.2 million have returned, in part because construction workers developed other skills or found other sources of income.
— About 6,000 baby boomers retire from the labor force each day and most had too few children to fill employment voids, escalating the labor shortage and widening a knowledge gap. Each day, 10,000 baby boomers reach age 65.
— Parents, teachers, and the educational establishment have spent decades emphasizing the importance of college and white-collar careers. In doing so, the company’s research found, young generations increasingly frown on blue-collar labor.
— The decreasing popularity of skilled labor means fewer small businesses, such as construction firms, pass down to younger generations.
— Elimination of welding and shop classes in public schools, as a direct result of the emphasis on college and white-collar work.
Then we have the COVID-19 pandemic, which creates an all-new problem Biden and Obama did not face when they failed to deliver on infrastructure.
“Many workers are hesitant to expose themselves to the virus,” Conger finds. “Others must stay home to take care of dependents. And still, others have made more money from unemployment than they would have from working. So while there has been more demand for workers, the problem is still the same as before the pandemic: fewer workers willing and able to do the work.”
The phenomenon exacerbates itself, resulting in low morale among skilled workers who feel marginalized by the professional class and must work harder and longer to make up for insufficient staffing.
We need to upgrade our basic infrastructure and applaud Biden for at least addressing the matter. We must proceed with a program that does not stall the economy with taxes or increase the country’s staggering, runaway debt. That’s why, again, we suggest liquidating federal debt assets. More importantly, Biden and Congress need to address the skilled labor dilemma.
No plan will deliver infrastructure if we can’t get shovels in the hands of people able, ready and willing to work.
Reprinted from the Colorado Springs Gazette, distributed by creators.com