Other View: Biden Is Understandably Exasperated, but Afghan Pullout Will Hasten Taliban Return

President Joe Biden suggests he has run out of patience and options to resolve the two-decade military disaster that is Afghanistan. On Wednesday he announced the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from the country by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. It’s safe to say, given the Taliban’s rapid resurgence across the countryside and the abysmal response of Afghan government forces, that either all-out civil war or a fairly quick Taliban sweep into power is in that country’s future.

Why should Americans care anymore? Biden is correct in his assessment that this nation is exhausted by an endless Afghan war that defies all military or political solutions. Still, there are several reasons why everyone should care. This was, after all, the country that hosted al-Qaida as it planned the 9/11 attacks. Since the U.S. invasion, millions of Afghan women have celebrated their ability to attend school, work in offices or, heck, just walk down the street alone without having male relatives’ accompaniment or permission.

For a president who campaigned as a defender of women’s rights, Biden would consign Afghan women to re-enslavement under the Taliban. They, along with men who have thrived under the democratic freedoms brought by the invasion, will be first to swarm the U.S. Embassy, Saigon-style, when the Taliban retakes Kabul.