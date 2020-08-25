Other View: Behind Bannon indictment is deliberate manipulation of Trump backers for profit

Trump’s administration awarded a $1.7 billion contract to the builder of that section. But in late July, possibly upon receiving word of the Justice Department investigation, Trump began distancing himself from We Build the Wall. On Thursday, he attempted to rewrite history, stating, “I don’t think it should be a privately financed wall. ... I didn’t like it. I didn’t want to be associated with it.”

But Trump’s son, Donald Jr., states on the website: “This is private enterprise at its finest. Doing it better, faster, cheaper than anything else and what you guys are doing is pretty amazing. It started from a grassroots effort and it’s doing some wonderful things for an important issue.”

Bannon and his associates allegedly were pocketing donations despite the pledge from the nonprofit’s founder, Brian Kolfage, that no private individual would profit from donations. Instead, the defendants “secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle,” said Audrey Strauss, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

In 2018, Kolfage told NBC News: “We have someone who is tied in with the White House that’s in their inner-circle. We can work on a way where we can guarantee with a contract where [the funding] can only go to the wall.”

The indictment should cause Trump supporters everywhere to question all the jingoistic slogans behind his presidential campaign. They mask a network of fraudsters intent on manipulating Trump’s naive supporters for personal profit.

REPRINTED FROM THE ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH. DISTRIBUTED BY CREATORS.COM.

