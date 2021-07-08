Other View: Bank Overdraft Fess Are a Trap for Those Who Can Least Afford it

The overdraft-fee trap worsens the financial situations of the people who can least afford it — and there’s ample evidence that banks are doing it on purpose. As Brookings Institution economist Aaron Klein reported recently in Politico, the overdraft-fee business is so lucrative for some small banks that they put most of their branches near discount stores like Walmart or near military bases, aiming at lower-income customers who will be more apt to overdraw their accounts.

If it seems unlikely banks would be so calculating about garnering those fees, consider that a former chief executive of one bank named his boat “Overdraft.” That’s according to a 2017 lawsuit by the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over the bank’s predatory overdraft-fee practices.

Reform advocates are calling for changes to the system that should be seriously considered. The simplest solution would be to follow the model of credit cards and deny any debit-card spending on an overdrawn account. No overdraft, no fee. If that tough-love approach to already-beleaguered consumers doesn’t sit right, banks could be required to give 24 hours’ notice of an overdraft, providing the customer the opportunity to bring the account current to avoid the fee. The fees themselves could be limited to lower dollar amounts.