Washington University has announced the addition of a new fraternity, Delta Chi, to its list of 11 social campus fraternities. This is barely 18 months after another organization was permanently suspended following the discovery of an AR-15 semi-automatic gun in a fraternity house, and a less than a year after a study by the Women’s Panhellenic Association revealed that one in six sorority members have experienced “unwelcomed sexual experiences” in the fraternity-sorority environment.
The timing couldn’t be worse if the university’s goal is to clean up fraternity culture and make clear that infractions of the rules won’t be tolerated. Instead, the message being sent is, essentially, the more the merrier. Let’s party, dude!
The university didn’t quite announce it that way, of course. It couched the addition as a way to broaden the social opportunities available to students while reducing initiation fees. It also emphasized that a rigorous screening process was invoked to ensure Delta Chi would abide by campus regulations.
For years, Fraternities have frightened students with their reckless behavior. The student paper, Student Life, counted up at least 10 “negative, fraternity-related headlines” during the past decade. The list ranges from fraternity brothers who “mimicked sexual assault” to the use of a racial slur.
Despite the controversies surrounding fraternities — including the 2012 ouster of another organization for drug abuse, hazing and other infractions — they don’t have an overwhelming presence on Washington University’s campus, with only 26 percent of students participating in fraternities, according to U.S. News. Supporters of the expansion told Student Life that only 50 percent of those who “rush,” or express interest in joining, are ultimately invited.
Nevertheless, many students express discomfort with the fraternity culture at schools across the country. At the University of Missouri, five fraternities are on suspension and another four are on probation for infractions such hazing and providing alcohol to minors. Many universities, including Missouri, have responded with proactive efforts to attack the heart of the problem.
The existing system at Washington U. needs reform before any new fraternities are added. Noting the dismal reputation existing fraternities have, a Student Life editorial observed, “It makes one wonder just how far things have to go before Wash. U. follows suit and downsizes its social fraternities.”
The University of Michigan has toyed with the idea of instituting a live-in advisers in fraternities. Wesleyan University has opened up fraternities to women. Many others have decreased their number of fraternities. Washington University is doing the opposite. It has seemingly failed to make substantial changes to its system, with the exception of occasional, ineffective suspensions.
Fraternities are an integral part of Washington University’s culture and they don’t need to be removed altogether from campus. But the addition of Delta Chi only makes the existing system harder to manage and support. The university should worry about its current problems, before creating more.
