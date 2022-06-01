 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Other View: An increasingly radicalized GOP kills a domestic-terrorism bill it once backed

  • 0
Buffalo Supermarket Shooting Black Lives

FILE - People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. The NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization said it will propose a sweeping plan meant to protect Black Americans from white supremacist violence, in response to a hate-fueled massacre that killed 10 Black people in Buffalo, New York last weekend.

 JOSHUA BESSEX, AP

With the recent racially motivated massacre in Buffalo, New York, still echoing through America, Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked passage of a domestic terrorism measure that would have focused federal resources on heading off such tragedies. The legislation didn’t involve new gun regulations but would merely create a framework within federal law enforcement to anticipate attacks by white supremacists and other domestic terrorists.

Yet, in an astonishing display of callousness toward the victims of Buffalo and a still-grieving nation, Republican senators shrugged off the proposal as unnecessary. In analyzing that response, it’s useful to consider how those Republicans would have responded had the Buffalo shooter been, say, a brown-skinned American Muslim targeting Christians instead of a white supremacist targeting Black people.

Domestic terrorism has a long history in the U.S., with the once-powerful Ku Klux Klan the quintessential example of it. Today’s domestic terrorists are less organized and more splintered as a subculture — but thanks to the ease with which American civilians can obtain and use weapons of war, it only takes one hate-filled assailant to kill many and terrorize more.

People are also reading…

The May 14 killing of 10 victims, most of them Black, in a Buffalo supermarket by an 18-year-old white racist attacker is the most recent example, but others abound: the 2015 shooting of nine Black parishioners by a neo-Nazi assailant in Charleston, South Carolina; the 2018 killing of 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh by an antisemitic gunman; the 2019 killing in an El Paso, Texas, Walmart of 23 people, mostly Latino, by an anti-immigrant white nationalist. The list goes on.

The lives of those victims weren’t more or less valuable than those of the 21 victims of the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting last week. But unlike the deranged assailant in that massacre, who killed randomly and without apparent motive, attackers who target their victims by race, ethnicity, religion, etc., are part of a societal threat that, in theory, can be anticipated and possibly thwarted, with the right investigative structure in place.

Last week’s failed legislation would have created a federal framework to analyze and report on threats posted online and other warning signs, with an eye toward anticipating future attacks. Republican House members overwhelmingly supported an almost identical bill just two years ago. What has changed now, aside from the tragic example in Buffalo, about why it’s needed?

What has changed, it seems, is that the midterms are approaching, and the GOP needs all its base voters in line — including the increasingly emboldened purveyors of white nationalism, “replacement theory” and other extremist movements that can become breeding grounds for domestic terrorism. This, in a nutshell, is how radicalized the once-sober party of “law and order” has become.

Reprinted from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, distributed by Creators.com.

0 Comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stapilus: Shifting goal posts

Stapilus: Shifting goal posts

Opinion: Abortion this year, birth control next year. And the year after that, something else. That appears to be the agenda for the culture-social warriors in Idaho, after the likely overturning, sometime in the weeks ahead, of Roe v. Wade, which established a legal right to obtain an abortion.

Other View: Celebrate independence and start with Juneteenth

Opinion: As the Fourth of July draws near, Coloradans should prepare to celebrate Juneteenth first. It's a celebration of what's right with the United States. Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill last week making it an official state holiday. President Joe Biden made it a federal holiday in 2021.

Brugger: The white race is not supreme

Brugger: The white race is not supreme

On April 6, I wrote a column about dominators. It is a term I want to champion rather than the various names we call people who use skin color, gender, arrival in the United States (now or in the past), educational level, place of residence, or other terms to demean another human. I meant to suggest that we all can look at our thoughts and behaviors and give up the need to justify ourselves. 

Finding My Way: The Cost of Freedom

Finding My Way: The Cost of Freedom

The Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington DC carries the inscription “Freedom is not Free.” We’ve all heard that phrase. We all understand that freedom comes at a cost—sometimes a dear one.

Jim Jones: We can pay respect to our fallen by being better Americans

Jim Jones: We can pay respect to our fallen by being better Americans

Opinion: Memorial Day is a time set aside for Americans to honor and mourn U.S. military personnel who died in service to their country. There have been many. America suffered 623,468 deaths in its major conflicts since the beginning of World War One. We owe these dedicated men and women our lasting gratitude for putting their lives on the line to protect and preserve our freedoms.

Finding my way: Curling Up with a Good Social Media Feed

Finding my way: Curling Up with a Good Social Media Feed

Last year, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) reported on the steady increase of depression among middle-aged Americans. If you’re middle-aged, I don’t need to tell you there’s lots to be depressed about. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News