Other view: After Suggesting It's OK to Let Down Our Guard, Trump Smartly Reverses Course

Until Sunday, President Donald Trump continued to fire up his base with suggestions that it was time to relax the nationwide shutdown. He announced plans last week to identify individual counties, particularly in the rural Midwest, that he believes are not under threat and should get back to work. Knowing how Trump’s mind works, it’s fairly obvious that he is motivated not by concerns for Americans’ health but by a desire to restore economic-performance bragging rights ahead of the November election.

But too many factors argued strongly against his irresponsible assertions about who’s safe to go back to work and who isn’t. In Britain, three of that nation’s most high-profile figures — Prince Charles, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the nation’s top coronavirus fighter, Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock — have all tested positive. If this virus could reach the topmost echelons of British leadership, it’s clear there’s no such thing as a safe zone.