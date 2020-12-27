Other View: A Hard-Fought Stimulus Package Is Imperiled by an Election-Bruised President

The entire reason Congress sent a $900 billion coronavirus relief package to President Donald Trump, instead of the far more generous, $2.2 trillion bill House Democrats previously passed, was because coping with a national emergency took priority over all else. The House bill stood no chance of passage in the Republican-controlled Senate. The smaller bill, approved this week after months of intense haggling, was a hard-fought, bipartisan compromise designed to get help as quickly as possible to millions of Americans in financial distress.

But Trump, still brooding over his election loss, declared Tuesday night that he might not sign the package. The pettiest of presidents, by all appearances, is threatening to punish the nation for refusing to reelect him. His behavior affirms why voters made the right choice on Nov. 3 to boot him from office.

Even further affirmation came Tuesday in Trump’s decision to pardon four Blackwater security workers imprisoned for opening fire in 2007 on unarmed Iraqis in Baghdad, killing 17. The convicted killers were employed by Erik Prince, a major Trump campaign donor whose sister, Betsy DeVos, is Trump’s education secretary.