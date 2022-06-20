 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Other View: A half-century after Nixon's Watergate shook democracy, Trump has trumped him.

  • 0

Fifty years ago Friday, burglars broke into the Watergate Hotel in Washington, the first chapter of a story that would transform American politics. The anniversary comes as Congress investigates the greatest constitutional crisis since then. Just as Watergate-era leaders instituted important reforms to address the weaknesses of the system that the scandal exposed, so today’s leaders must ensure that a repeat of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol — on democracy itself — cannot happen.

In the half-century since operatives connected to Richard Nixon’s reelection campaign broke into the Democratic National Committee office at the Watergate to bug phones and steal documents, what followed — finally culminating in Nixon’s resignation, more than two years later — has become the very definition of things gone wrong, with the word “gate” now the operative suffix attached to every new scandal, even abroad.

But that defining story of betrayal of the American people by their top leader pales next to what former President Donald Trump did before, during and after Jan. 6.

People are also reading…

Nixon covered up crimes by underlings who sought to ensure his reelection, but Trump personally spread calculated lies to undermine Americans’ faith in the electoral process itself. Nixon and Trump both elevated administration cronies they hoped would be more pliable to their corruption, but only Trump personally reached outside his administration to specifically demand corruption from other Republicans. (“I just want to find 11,780 votes,” he told Georgia’s secretary of state.)

Watergate involved no body count. But multiple Americans, including police officers, died from Trump’s Jan. 6 melee.

Nixon’s crimes spotlighted the need for reforms that yielded the codification of ethical standards, limits on the influence of money in campaigns and more fiscal transparency from candidates.

What Jan. 6 spotlights is the need to protect the electoral process from those who would undermine it from within. Most urgent is to update the Electoral Count Act, the vaguely worded 19th century law that governs the process by which Congress certifies states’ electoral votes — also the process Trump’s lawyers and ultimately his mob tried to corrupt so Trump could remain in power. A promising bipartisan rewrite effort is underway. A heavier lift, but an urgent one, is to prevent states from revamping their election laws to give partisans control over election results.

Perhaps the most important and disturbing distinction between Nixon and Trump is how the Republican establishment reacted then and now. Congressional Republicans in Nixon’s time did circle the wagons at first but ultimately joined Democrats in forcing Nixon from office and working to reform the systems he corrupted.

Today, the Republican wagons are still circled around Trump, with most leading Republicans either refusing to forcefully denounce his attempted coup and continued lies, or actively promoting them. In that sense, the scandal still unfolding today deserves the historic distinction: Worse than Watergate.

Reprinted from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, distributed by Creators.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crapo: Why did the IRS destroy 30 million paper returns?

Crapo: Why did the IRS destroy 30 million paper returns?

Americans spend millions of hours and billions of dollars filing their taxes. At the very least the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) should open, read, process and protect what Americans send them. Unfortunately, a recent report by the IRS watchdog, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), tells us the IRS destroyed an estimated 30 million paper-filed tax documents without processing them.

Jim Jones: Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is a courageous champion of the law

Jim Jones: Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is a courageous champion of the law

Opinion: We six were predecessors of Lawrence Wasden as Idaho Attorney General from 1971 to 2003. We have had the opportunity to observe his handling of that important legal office during the 20 years of his tenure. It is our collective judgment that Lawrence has faithfully complied with his solemn oath to support the Constitutions of Idaho and the United States. He has served the people with honesty and courage.

Brugger: This conspiracy was not just a theory

Brugger: This conspiracy was not just a theory

Any reader who wishes to can look in the archives for my columns during Trump’s presidency. I saw the increasing amounts of conspiracy theory being passed around and the daily characterizing of media as purveyors of false information which are the mark of dictatorship.

Writers on the Range: The Colorado River Compact hasn’t aged well

Writers on the Range: The Colorado River Compact hasn’t aged well

Opinion: The Colorado River Compact turns 100 this year, but any celebration is damped down by the drying-up of the big reservoirs it enabled. The Bureau of Reclamation’s “first-ever” shortage declaration on the river acknowledges officially what we’ve known for years: the Compact and all the measures augmenting it, collectively known as The Law of the River, have not prevented the river’s over-development.

Lenore Skenazy: Don't break up families over drag shows

Lenore Skenazy: Don't break up families over drag shows

Government intervention is an option Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was mulling out loud last week when reporters asked whether he'd consider legally punishing parents who bring their kids to a place like Mr. Misster. That's the Dallas gay bar that held a "family friendly" drag event someone posted on Twitter.

Inside Politics: Serve your party and your state

Inside Politics: Serve your party and your state

Opinion: The Idaho Democratic Party Convention takes place this coming weekend in downtown Boise, and honestly, I could not be any less interested in attending. The Convention used to take place in Caldwell, about 30 minutes from Boise, which was a good chance for Boise’s latte liberals to get out of their comfort zone and attend an event in a city where Idaho Democrats wage an uphill battle to flip seats in the state legislature. Now, instead, Idaho Democrats are holding their Convention within a mile of the most vocal, yet least effective, Democrats in the state.

Bay: Will China soon claim the Western Pacific?

Bay: Will China soon claim the Western Pacific?

Opinion:If communist China's recent words and deeds reflect a calculated design and totalitarian intent, soon we will hear Beijing declare the entire western Pacific Ocean a sovereign Chinese sea, where Beijing rules — so-called international laws, treaties and U.N. resolutions be damned.

Reader Comment: Ancient technology for today

Reader Comment: Ancient technology for today

Learning from the past is not the same as living in the past. In fact, learning from the past is the only way one can truly live either progressively or conservatively in the present, whatever one’s preference might be.

Jim Hightower: How can democrats save the party... from their leaders?

Jim Hightower: How can democrats save the party... from their leaders?

Opinion: President Joe Biden recently flew off to Taiwan to assure our allies there that he will fight for them. And a couple of weeks later he was winging off to Saudi Arabia, intending to "repair ties" with that repressive monarchy. In terms of international realpolitik, this flurry of foreign travel might be strategically important, but there's a strategic political reality right here at home that calls for a different presidential itinerary: Our country's midterm congressional elections are less than five months away!

Other View: Red states hurt themselves by rejecting climate-conscious investment policies

Opinion: Big investment firms, including those that manage billions of dollars in public workers' retirement accounts, face punishment by various state legislatures simply for declining to put their investments in fossil fuel companies that contribute to global warming. The investment firms accurately portray such companies as a long-term economic risk. But legislatures in politically red states with fossil-fuel-heavy economies are fighting back, refusing to let such investment firms handle their state workers' portfolios.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News