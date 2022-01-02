Other View: 2021 was the year a president attacked democracy — and his party helped him

Six days into 2021, America ceased to be a nation in which the stability of democracy was unquestioned and became a nation in which a sitting president and his followers might violently shake constitutional self-governance to its very foundation if they don’t like the outcome of an election. The American experiment had been threatened before — by the British, by the Confederacy, by the Axis powers in World War II, by al-Qaida — but never in America’s history had an existential threat to democracy come from its own head of state. That’s been a sadly common story in other countries, but it was unthinkable here, until Jan. 6.

History will damn President Donald J. Trump for his tragic mishandling of a pandemic that had killed 400,000 Americans by the time he was pried from office on Jan. 20, and that malfeasance is definitely damnable. But Trump’s greater offense against America, the one that will likely cause more lasting damage, was his spreading of viral contempt for the sanctity of democracy. Never again can this country assume that because someone manages to reach the White House, that person can be trusted to respect constitutional norms. Even now, Trump proteges throughout Congress and in legislatures across America are working to make the will of the voters easier to discard when it doesn’t go their way. Trump opened a door this year that won’t be easily closed.

Among those who helped open it was Missouri’s Josh Hawley, the freshman Republican senator who has relentlessly scrambled for the national spotlight in an effort to become Trump’s heir apparent. The thousands of Trump supporters who overran the Capitol that day — shattering windows and doors, rummaging through offices and causing several deaths — were directly inspired by Trump’s speech immediately beforehand, centered on his big lie that he’d been denied reelection due to fraud. Hawley was among the key voices who sought to lend congressional legitimacy to that lie. He was the first senator to formally object to the validation of Joe Biden’s clear victory, necessitating the floor debate over false vote-fraud claims that became the flashpoint for the mob.

It was Hawley, of course, who infamously offered a raised fist of solidarity with the crowd before the incursion. The now-iconic news photo of that moment has come to symbolize the craven willingness of too many Republicans to obediently follow Trump off his cliff of lies. This newspaper called for Hawley’s resignation the following day, and still does.

But the almost unanimous Republican opposition to Trump’s subsequent impeachment — despite the strongest case for that sanction that any president has ever presented — and continuing efforts in red-state legislatures across America to limit voting access for Americans they fear will vote the wrong way, drives home that it wasn’t just Hawley and other Trumpian headliners. Almost 12 months after Jan. 6, it’s now clear that 2021 was the year that one of America’s two major political parties became a demonstrable danger to democracy.

The irony is that after a 2020 of pandemic hell and political and social strife, the new year began with optimism: America’s most dangerous president had been voted out of office and was being replaced by Biden, who’d vowed to heal the national divisions that Trump had prodded and exploited. The new coronavirus vaccines offered, at last, light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

Of course, it didn’t work out that way.

Biden had his successes this year, including a $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief package that spurred economic recovery, and a historic, badly needed $1 trillion infrastructure package. Biden returned America to the global battle to mitigate climate change while rolling back Trump’s worst mischief on issues like immigration and health care. Biden’s restoration of decency and dignity to the presidency, his first and perhaps simplest accomplishment, was arguably his most important.

But false starts and failures plagued the new administration this year, dragging down Biden’s approval ratings (though at year’s end, they still remained higher than Trump’s had been at that point). Biden’s promise to unite America looked naive in hindsight, as the culture wars continued to preclude compromise on issues like gun reform and voting rights. This year’s ominous rise of inflation is a complicated, worldwide trend, and not the simple result of government spending that critics claim, but it was nonetheless laid at Biden’s doorstep.

Biden this year ended America’s longest war, in Afghanistan, an end that most Americans wanted — but no one was happy with the means. The administration utterly failed to predict the strength of the Taliban, which swept across the country as the withdrawal began, overwhelming the U.S.-allied Afghan military and forcing a humanitarian debacle reminiscent of the fall of Saigon almost half a century ago.

Though the coronavirus continued to stalk America this year (total U.S. deaths since the pandemic began topped 800,000 in December, double the total when Biden took office), it wasn’t for lack of effort on his part. Republican pushback over federal vaccine mandates and other scientifically sound initiatives, and ideological recalcitrance throughout red-state America toward such policies, aren’t factors that could have been controlled by any Democratic president. There are legitimate knocks against Biden’s first year, but GOP criticism of him for the continuing pandemic is like an arsonist criticizing the fire department.

If America remained intractably, nonsensically divided over whether to heed medical science in response to a deadly virus, at least 2021 showed promising indications that the social upheaval of 2020 has prompted real change in the criminal court system regarding racial violence.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, under whose knee George Floyd had died the previous year, was convicted of murder this year, as were the three Georgia men who chased down and killed Ahmaud Arbery. In Wisconsin, teenager Kyle Rittenhouse got off scot-free for killing two Black Lives Matter protesters, despite clear evidence he waded into an explosive situation illegally armed and looking for trouble — but Rittenhouse’s acquittal arguably had less to do with the facts of the case than with a judge who all but huddled with the defense throughout the trial.

America lost three Republican icons in 2021: Gen. Colin Powell and Kansas Sen. Bob Dole, who both embodied the rational, responsible and constructive GOP of the past; and radio provocateur Rush Limbaugh, whose toxic, scorched-earth approach to politics has come to define so much of the party today.

Just how far the party has gone down that path will be tested this coming Jan. 6, when Trump conducts a Mar-a-Lago news conference. He will press his claim that “the insurrection took place on November 3rd (Election Day of 2020), it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th.” Every Republican officeholder who sits silently in response (as most will) continues to enable the biggest and most dangerous lie American democracy faces today.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

