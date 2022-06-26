Opinion: What happens when Idaho's trigger law takes effect?

The Supreme Court on June 24, 2022, in Dodds v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization ruled that abortion is not a constitutionally protected right as the Constitution makes no express reference to abortion and this right, according to Justice Alito, is not deeply rooted in our nation’s history. Accordingly, the Court struck down Roe v. Wade and 49 years of precedent supporting abortion rights.

What does that mean for Idaho?

It means that Idaho, as well as other states, can make their own laws regarding abortion.

Does Idaho have a trigger law?

Yes. I.C. 18-622 states:

(1) Notwithstanding any other provision of law, this section shall become effective thirty (30) days following the occurrence of ..... (a) The issuance of the judgment in any decision of the United States supreme court that restores to the states their authority to prohibit abortion; so Idaho’s trigger law will take effect 30 days after June 24, 2022.

What is the new law in Idaho?

The states’ were prohibited from outlawing abortion under Roe during the first trimester, and in Casey, prior to viability of the fetus. Now, abortion is illegal and punished as a felony at conception in Idaho.

I.C. 18-622 (2) Every person who performs or attempts to perform an abortion as defined in this chapter commits the crime of criminal abortion. Criminal abortion shall be a felony punishable by a sentence of imprisonment of no less than two (2) years and no more than (5) years in prison.

1) “Abortion” means the use of any means to intentionally terminate the clinically diagnosable pregnancy of a woman with knowledge that the termination by those means will, with reasonable likelihood, cause the death of the unborn child except that, for the purposes of this chapter, abortion shall not mean the use of an intrauterine device or birth control pill to inhibit or prevent ovulations, fertilization or the implantation of a fertilized ovum within the uterus. I.C. 18-604(1)

Unborn child means an individual organism of the species Homo sapiens from fertilization until live birth. See I.C. 18-604(5)

Are contraceptives legal in Idaho?

Idaho does not prohibit contraceptives, but does prohibit advertising them. Advertising medicines or other means of contraception by a non physician is a felony in Idaho. I.C. 18-603. This law prior to Dodds would have been struck down as unconstitutional.

What about women who perform an abortion on themselves? Is that illegal in Idaho?

Yes. Every woman who knowingly submits to an abortion or solicits of another, for herself, the production of an abortion, or who purposely terminates her own pregnancy otherwise than by a live birth, shall be deemed guilty of a felony and shall be fined not to exceed five thousand dollars ($5,000) and/or imprisoned in the state prison for not less than one (1) and not more than five (5) years. I.C. 18-606(2)

Are there any exceptions?

Yes. An affirmative defense to prosecution for providing an abortion may be that the abortion was performed in order to prevent the death of a pregnant woman. I.C. 18-622(3)(a)(ii).

What about other exceptions, such as a woman’s health, the imminent death of a child after birth, rape and incest, or pregnancy of a unmarried, minor child?

Idaho law is not completely clear, but there are likely no exceptions except preventing death of the mother. I.C. 18-608 has historically provided exceptions to abortion in the first trimester in instances of rape, incest and special considerations to the unmarried mother or minor. This code was amended by the legislation this year. Subsection 4 to I.C. 18-608 states that “Nothing in this section shall make legal any abortion that is otherwise illegal under any other law of this state, including section 18-622, Idaho Code.”

So we revert back to Idaho’s trigger law, which provides no exceptions except death.

What about Idaho Senate Bill 1309, the heartbeat bill in Idaho that passed this last session. What happens to that?

It’s likely superfluous and irrelevant now. Section 4 of 1309 states: “nothing in this section shall be construed to conflict with the effectiveness of I.C. 18-622 following the occurrence of the circumstance described in this section (SCOTUS approval). In the event both this section and section 18-622 are enforceable, section 18-622 shall supersede.”

What about the morning after pill? Is that legal now in Idaho?

Yes, but there is a grey area as to when fertilization actually starts. IC. 18-604 allows contraceptives, including a birth control pill to prevent fertilization.

Can I get an abortion?

Yes, but not in Idaho. Some states have considered legislation penalizing the mother for travel for the purpose of an abortion. This has not been considered in Idaho. The Supreme Court likely would not uphold these kinds of laws. See concurrence of Kavanaugh in Dodds decision.

Brian M. Tanner is an attorney in Twin Falls. He may be reached by email at briantanner.esq@gmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0