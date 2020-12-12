 Skip to main content
Opinion: Idaho Churches call on senators Risch and Crapo to include provisions for global recovery in stimulus package
Opinion: Idaho Churches call on senators Risch and Crapo to include provisions for global recovery in stimulus package

Dear Senators:

As representatives of faith-based organizations in Idaho, we are deeply concerned for the lives and wellbeing of people living in poverty in developing countries under the twin threats of the devastating public health and economic crises. We ask you, as our Senator, and the Chairman of a key Senate committee, to co-sponsor S.4139, the Support for Global Financial Institution Pandemic Response Act, and ensure its provisions are enacted through must-pass legislation this year.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s prediction of the decline in global growth is pushing millions of people into starvation. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported that coronavirus-related starvation is leading to the death of 10,000 children a month, over 50% of whom live in Sub-Saharan Africa. “Without urgent action, the global number of children suffering from wasting could reach almost 54 million over the course of the year,” UNICEF said on July 27. “This would bring global wasting to levels not seen this millennium.”

The U.S. has an opportunity to demonstrate global leadership at this critical moment in history. A major provision of S.4139 is the issuance of 2 trillion IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), an emergency financial resource. This would provide developing countries with needed liquidity to address the critical needs of their people — at no cost to the U.S. taxpayer.

The issuance of these international resources would also enable developing countries to purchase U.S. exports, benefitting the U.S. economy. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has stated that the IMF issuance will have no impact on the U.S. budget. This allocation is not a loan and does not need to be repaid, but will save lives by enabling developing countries to recover economically and invest their precious resources in health care to slow the spread of COVID- 19. Rescuing the global economy will be good for people around the world — including Idahoans.

We call on you to show leadership and compassion in supporting a major issuance of these international financial resources. And we ask you to join us in the call of our faith to safeguard life, preserve the dignity of each person, prioritize the needs of people who are poor and vulnerable, and care for God’s creation.

Sincerely:

Rosemary Boessen, Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Twin Falls

Heather Hanson, Capstone Missions, Jerome

Rev. Karen Hernandez, Sage District, Oregon-Idaho Conference, The United Methodist Church, Meridian

Rev. Daryl R. Wilson, The Presbytery of Boise, Southwestern

Rev. Jonathan Dinger, Grace Lutheran Church, Pocatello

Mary Forman, OSB, Idaho Corporation of Benedictine Sisters, Cottonwood

Roberta Lamanna, Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary, Coeur D Alene

Jody Mahnken, Covenant Presbyterian, Boise

Carol Ann Wassmuth, OSB, Benedictine Sisters of Idaho, Cottonwood

