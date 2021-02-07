Objects in the Mirror Are Closer than They Appear

Sure, there’s an argument to be made about the balance of power in a representative government, but we’d guess many Idahoans appreciate Little’s focus on getting us through the pandemic. The fact that thousands of citizens are making vaccine appointments shows most folks want to protect themselves and their loved ones and don’t see Little’s actions as kingly, arbitrary or oppressive. People can see the difference between tyranny and reasonable measures.

A strong executive is needed in times of crisis, such as the COVID pandemic. That allows rapid responses to changing situations “on the ground” without which we would be overrun with calamities.

Yet, that power needs reasonable limits to ensure it is not misused. The framers of both Idaho’s Constitution and the US Constitution intended separate centers of authority, not dominance by any of the three, co-equal branches of government. Legislatures were not intended to be a “supreme,” but co-equal to the executive branch and judiciary.