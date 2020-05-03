Nesbit: No Patients Since January & No Graduation: What Coronavirus Means for a New Doctor

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the past four years, probably longer, I’ve been waiting for a day that isn’t going to come.

My medical school graduation day from Idaho WWAMI, like most other things in my life these days, is going online. As an Idaho kid who was able to attend medical school in my home state thanks to the medical school partnership between the University of Washington and the University of Idaho, it’s been a tough realization that there won’t be a public celebration.

Rural people like me are no stranger to challenges or hard work. And really, if you have to be quarantined, the Magic Valley is a pretty good place to be. I live outside Twin Falls, and I’ve spent much of the past six weeks outside riding horses, and taking care of a bottle calf. While most Americans freak out about food (and toilet paper) shortages, I’m blessed to come from – and soon, practice medicine in – a community where we know exactly where our food comes from. Rural people tend to put their ranch or farm ahead of themselves, including their health. Once I start my residency June 15th in the Magic Valley, I’ll know better than to expect a

60-something farmer with hypertension or heart problems to come in for a checkup during harvest.