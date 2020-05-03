Nesbit: No Patients Since January & No Graduation: What Coronavirus Means for a New Doctor

For the past four years, probably longer, I’ve been waiting for a day that isn’t going to come.
My medical school graduation day from Idaho WWAMI, like most other things in my life these days, is going online. As an Idaho kid who was able to attend medical school in my home state thanks to the medical school partnership between the University of Washington and the University of Idaho, it’s been a tough realization that there won’t be a public celebration.
Rural people like me are no stranger to challenges or hard work. And really, if you have to be quarantined, the Magic Valley is a pretty good place to be. I live outside Twin Falls, and I’ve spent much of the past six weeks outside riding horses, and taking care of a bottle calf. While most Americans freak out about food (and toilet paper) shortages, I’m blessed to come from – and soon, practice medicine in – a community where we know exactly where our food comes from. Rural people tend to put their ranch or farm ahead of themselves, including their health. Once I start my residency June 15th in the Magic Valley, I’ll know better than to expect a
60-something farmer with hypertension or heart problems to come in for a checkup during harvest.
What’s most unexpected is that I haven’t had any interaction with patients since late January. Normally, the final semester of medical school immerses you in a clinical setting. Instead I learned the Friday before I was going to start my pediatric surgery rotation at Saint Alphonsus in Boise that it was off due to coronavirus. Idaho WWAMI was smart enough to cancel clerkships in order to protect the safety of students, physicians, and patients.
When you finish medical school and become a doctor, you are celebrated in a ceremony with your professors and mentors. This is where we take the physician’s oath to “do no harm” as we care for patients. I heard recently that Harvard did hoodings online for its medical school grads, and I’m guessing ours will be done the same way.
If this is the biggest problem in my life right now, I should be thankful. Yet graduates of high school, college, and graduate programs all around the state of Idaho are in the same boat as I am – no public celebration of our achievements. For soon-to-be physicians like me who are entering residency in the throes of a pandemic, the stakes feel particularly high. I’ve read news stories from other states about doctors using residents as human shields because they don’t have enough PPE to provide care safely to COVID-19 patients. While I trust that isn’t happening and won’t happen in Idaho, there’s no doubt it’s a scary time.
As my “WWAM-ily” peers and I count the days until we start residency and seeing patients in real life again, we’ve tried to find ways we can help. Since we aren’t yet physicians, Idaho WWAMI was very clear to explain the liabilities and safety risks it would create for us to be “helping” in hospitals, so many of us found other ways. Some Idaho WWAMI students
hosted PPE drives. I helped out locally with a friend’s Be a Good Human Project as well as Magic Valley Gives to buy meals and coffee for hospital workers. We raised enough money to feed all the hospital workers in Twin Falls for several days.
I never expected my final semester of medical school would mean taking a course called “Transitions to Residency” online instead of in person. It offered virtual refreshers on things like laceration repair and taking patients’ vital signs since we’ve been outside of the clinic. I know I’ll feel a bit rusty next month, and I hope my patients will understand that Idaho WWAMI protected them, its students, and practicing physicians keeping us out of harm’s way until we graduate.
Lauren Nesbit, 27, will graduate from UW School of Medicine through Idaho WWAMI this month and begin her residency under Dr. Catherine Doyle at Family Medicine Residency of Idaho in Twin Falls in June.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.