NECOCHEA: Idaho must find ways to clear education hurdles

Education is key to addressing many challenges facing our state — growing our economy, competing globally and ensuring future generations have the opportunity to thrive here at home.

As an Idaho Democrat, prioritizing education is one of my core values. But I believe most Idahoans agree we need quality public schools available to every child.

That’s why I was pleased to see Gov. Brad Little’s plan to fulfill the $330 million investment in public schools we passed last year (a result of pressure from Reclaim Idaho’s education funding ballot initiative). It will boost teacher pay and ensure education support staff earn a livable wage.

Idaho consistently ranks last in the nation for school investment and has a $900 million backlog in school building maintenance, so it’s disappointing it took so long to arrive at this moment. Still, Idaho Democrats are eager to start moving in a positive direction.

Unfortunately, these investments face hurdles in the legislature. The largest threat comes from a group of Republican legislators determined to redirect school funds to a voucher scheme called “ESAs.”

Vouchers divert money from public and charter schools to pay for tuition at private and religious schools. They are especially harmful to schools with the most severe funding shortfalls like rural schools struggling to hire certified teachers and the classroom aides.

Vouchers are also irresponsible because they parse out tax dollars without oversight. Public schools must abide by learning standards and have elected school boards accountable to voters.

Similarly, our charter schools are overseen by the Idaho Public Charter School Commission, which is currently intervening in a school where funds appear to have been misused.

In contrast, private and religious schools do not have to participate in learning standards, student performance measurements, or financial oversight. Private schools can even be for-profit, providing a worrisome incentive to skimp on services kids need.

That potential financial windfall might explain the big voucher push coming from outside Idaho. The effort accelerated early last year when out-of-state PACs poured money into electing far-right Republicans. Now, at least 15 entities, largely from out-of-state and representing dozens of lobbyists, are pushing vouchers at the statehouse.

Our public schools are the center of our communities and our teachers have been working miracles with scarce resources. We cannot allow special interests to take us backward.

Idaho Democrats can be credited with defeating last year’s voucher proposal. In the House Education Committee, most Republicans supported the bill. Every Democrat voted against it, killing it by one vote.

Democrats are steadfast in our commitment to our schools. We hope Republican legislators join us this year. Together, we can fend off harmful out-of-state proposals and enact wise investments in our children.