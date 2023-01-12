NECOCHEA: Democrats know economy, affordability are key to Idaho's progress

To build a thriving economy with great jobs, we must invest in critical building blocks, such as strong schools and roads that can bring products to market. As we begin the 2023 legislative session, creating the conditions for prosperous communities is top of mind for Idaho Democrats.

Sadly, under the current majority party’s leadership, Idaho keeps missing the boat. And business leaders are taking notice.

In November, I attended the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho conference. The event brings together business and government leaders to discuss our economy. I was struck by a panel of CEOs who spoke candidly about how to move Idaho forward. They agreed that Idaho should prioritize education funding, the backlog in school building maintenance, and the availability of quality child care.

This was no surprise to me or my Democratic colleagues. We advocate for these investments year after year. These policies support families, while making our economy stronger. After all, parents can only join the labor force if they can find affordable child care.

The panel also lamented Idaho’s narrow focus on slashing corporate tax rates. One CEO noted that in all of her meetings with investors from around the world, no one ever inquired about Idaho’s corporate tax rate. They did, however, inquire about local infrastructure, which stems from public investments.

On the CNBC America’s Top States for Business ranking, Idaho already scores well for “the cost of doing business.” We can’t improve our competitive edge much by becoming “cheaper.” We must address our shortcomings: Idaho ranks in the bottom 20% for workforce and infrastructure, and 34th in the nation for technology and innovation. When it comes to the critical investments that position Idaho for long-term economic growth with great jobs that lift up working families, Idaho is falling behind.

Sitting on the floor of the Idaho House, I have watched a majority of Republican representatives vote against taking advantage of preschool grant dollars, building up child care businesses, and investing in workforce housing. When we have been able to pass these investments, it’s only because of Democratic lawmakers. We are small in number, but reliable in our support of financially stable families and prosperous businesses.

That’s why Idaho’s Democratic representatives have stronger voting records — as scored by the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry — than the most powerful Idaho House Republicans.

Like every parent, I want my children to pursue their dreams and I hope those dreams lead them to settle in Idaho. But we need to have good opportunities for the next generation. Idaho Democrats are ready to make investments in a bright future. We hope Republican lawmakers will join us.