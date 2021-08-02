Napolitano: What Happens When the Government Breaks its Own Laws?

All this is typically done for a crime that never took place.

There are numerous moral and constitutional problems with this behavior. The first is the illicit use of government assets to entrap an innocent person. How does the government decide whom to entrap? Add to this the absence of due process. The feds fear due process. They fear a jury saying, “Enough is enough,” hence the overcharging and guilty plea scenario.

The government will claim that the defendant was a conspirator — a person who agreed with others to commit a crime, where at least one of them took a material step in furtherance of the crime. In order to fortify its case against the unwitting defendant, the government usually has him take the material step in furtherance of the plot by having him deliver what he believes is an explosive, but in truth is not, to the place of its intended detonation only to arrive and find his fellow plotters there to arrest him.

I have interviewed FBI officials about these techniques. On the record, they acknowledge that no one was harmed and no one was in danger by their government-created plot. They also argue that they took a bad person, predisposed to crime, off the streets. Yet, being bad and having a criminal predisposition are not crimes; they are states of mind protected by the First Amendment.